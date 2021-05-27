Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Android tablets are still going and according to Samsung, demand for tablets has actually grown. Users are utilizing tablets for school, work, social media, and entertainment. Tablets are nice because they sit right in the middle between a smartphone and laptop. Tablets like the Galaxy Tab series provide a nice middle ground and provide great displays.

Today Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite, two new additions to the company’s tablet lineup. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan-favorite features from the Galaxy Tab S7, including a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking

“Demand for tablets continues to grow. Whether it’s for studying remotely, connecting with friends, or enjoying personal entertainment, consumers are looking for devices that keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers.” Samsung

Here’s what Samung’s press release had to say about these new tablets:

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

When it’s time to get back on the daily grind, you can count on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE to stay productive. An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text. Keep your notes organized with automatic tags, and use Intelligent Search to find the exact note you need in an instant — no matter if it’s typed or handwritten. Plus, if a research paper or work project has you opening multiple tabs or applications at once, no need to worry: Galaxy Tab S7 FE handles multi-tasking with ease. With Multi-Active Window, you can open up to three apps at once. That means you can browse the web, take notes, and stream a video — all on one screen. With App Pair, you can also save and quickly launch your favorite combination of apps together in Multi-Active Window. For consumers looking for even more ways to maximize their productivity, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has you covered. With Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard,2 you can use your tablet just like a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience while you power through your to-do list. And thanks to Second screen,3 you can transform your Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside your PC to expand your view, and get even more work done. When inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has the tools to get your creative juices flowing. Clip Studio Paint and Canva4 work with S Pen for smooth and sharp drawings and designs. With a free 6-month trial5 for new users of Clip Studio Paint, you can discover new talents and try your hand at digital art. For avid note-takers, Noteshelf is also included for free,6 enabling you and your S Pen to create detailed, colorful notes that accurately capture your thoughts. With the same sleek and stylish metal finish of the Tab S7 line, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four gorgeous colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Even with a large display, Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts a thin and light profile, and features a powerful battery — so you can easily stream, work, and create without the pressure to find a nearby outlet. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display 12.4-inch* 2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT* Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight* 608g* May differ by market and carrier. Camera [Rear] 8MP AF[Front] 5MP Memory* 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

microSD** up to 1TB* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Battery* 10,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**)* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.** A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Connectivity* 5G**LTEWi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0* Availability of 5G/LTE model varies by country and carrier.

** Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Color* Mystic BlackMystic SilverMystic GreenMystic Pink

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback: UHD (3840×2160) @ 30fps Accessories* S Pen (In-box), Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price. With an 8.7–inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. Slim bezels around the display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite bring you closer to the stories when watching your favorite movies, shows, and playing games. With up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there’s plenty of space for all your favorites, and the octa-core processor helps ensure they’ll play smoothly and quickly. With a long-lasting battery, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging,7 and optional LTE capability,8 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching that trending new show or gaming on the go. With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in Gray and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Display 8.7-inch* 1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT* Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm Weight Wi-Fi: 366gLTE: 371g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF[Front] 2MP​ Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storagemicroSD** up to 1TB

* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Battery* 5,100mAh​ (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support**)* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

** A charger for 15W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE*Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac),Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0* Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Color* Gray, Silver

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​ Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor​ GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fpsPlayback : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Accessories* Book Cover, Clear Cover

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

Last Updated on May 27, 2021.