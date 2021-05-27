Sony set to bring Kraven the Hunter to the big screen

Kraven the Hunter, you really need to be a comic book fan to know the name and appreciate his role in the Marvel Universe. Sony Pictures is set to bring Kraven to the big screen, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson filling the role. I wouldn’t consider the character to be a marquee character for Marvel, but he was interesting, and it will be interesting to see how this movie plays out.

Kraven the Hunter made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 as one of the web head’s strongest opponents. Kraven has also locked horns with Black Panther and is a founding member of the Sinister Six supervillain team.

With, Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming soon, Sony announcing a Kraven movie could mean a cameo in store for Kraven. That, of course, is pure speculation on my part. Tenet and Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play the lead in this Kraven the Hunter movie.

The film is being developed by J.C. Chandor, director of Triple Frontier, A Most Violent Year, All Is Lost and Margin Call. It’s scheduled for release on Jan. 13, 2023. It will be interesting to see if Sony pulls Spider-Man into the Kraven the Hunter movie or maybe the new Venom movie.

Check out the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer below:

So it seems Sony has some big plans for its comic book characters for 2021-2023. Let’s hope they can at least make the films decent. The first Venom wasn’t spectacular, but it was somewhat enjoyable, and Tom Hardy was a great choice for the role.

Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man

