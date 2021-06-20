Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones launches King Bee II analog XLR microphone

Turtle Beach has made a couple of key acquisitions lately, one being Neat Microphones. If you haven’t heard of them before, the company “creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design.” Acquired in January, the company has announced its first of five new products this year: the King Bee II analog XLR microphone, follow up to its King Bee microphone.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Neat Microphones is helmed by the former founders of Blue Microphones, inventors of the first high-performance USB microphones. The award-winning King Bee has been popular among streamers, podcasters, and musicians and the King Bee II aims to take its place.

“We are so excited to finally talk about the new generation of high-quality Neat Microphones launching this year, beginning with our superstar product, the King Bee II. As a musician and recording artist myself, I can tell you first-hand that the King Bee II is unsurpassed in the sheer quality and performance of its recordings for the price. Our team – the same group that founded Blue Microphones and has been a pioneering force in microphone development for over 30 years – has been laser focused on ensuring our 2021 products improve on those that came before them, and that we are once again redefining the level of quality and performance in microphones at multiple price points.” Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach

With Class-A discrete electronics and a precision gold-sputtered condenser microphone capsule, Neat claims the latest microphone in its lineup is versatile and suitable for everything from instruments to spoken word and more.

The Neat Microphones King Bee II analog XLR microphone.

Key features of this new analog XLR microphone include:

EXCEPTIONAL RECORDING PERFORMANCE: Exceptional audio for recording, voiceovers, broadcast, and streaming use.

VERSATILE APPLICATIONS: Perfect for vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, & acoustic instruments.

LARGE CAPSULE: King Bee II features Neat’s proprietary 34mm large diaphragm gold-sputtered true condenser capsule.

CARDIOID POLAR PATTERN: Focuses pick-up on audio directly in front of the mic and minimizes unwanted room reflections.

BEAUTIFULLY STYLED MODERN DESIGN: Custom Class A discrete electronics provide amazing clarity and depth.

XLR OUTPUT: Includes custom Beekeeper Shockmount and Honeycomb Pop Filter for control of ‘plosives’.

Neat Microphones’ King Bee II launches at participating retailers in North America and Europe this summer, and with “its irresistible” MSRP of US$169.99.

What do you think about the King Bee II analog XLR microphone from Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 20, 2021.