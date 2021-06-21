Samsung announces its 2021 Odyssey gaming monitor lineup

There’s no doubt that a good gaming monitor is an essential tool to the success of any gamer. Of course, other important tools like a powerful PC, awesome chair, excellent keyboard, and more are also essential. Samsung has been raising the bar in terms of the gaming monitor, and now they’ve expanded the Odyssey line with more options.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Our Odyssey G9 review shows that this line of monitors brings the gaming experience to a new level. Now, the company is adding the Odyssey G7 28″, G5 27″, and G3 27/24″. Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about these new gaming monitor additions.

Odyssey G7 28” (Model: G70A)

Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

The Odyssey G7 combines spellbinding visuals with next-gen performance for players. Featuring an Ultra High Definition (UHD) panel with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, along with HDR400, the G7 produces incredible colors with more contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites for spectacular depth and life-like detail. With a 4K industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms2 response time, combined with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, players get real-world accuracy. Thanks to HDMI 2.1 compatibility, delivering max resolution and refresh rates for not only PC, but next-generation consoles with 4K 120Hz support, G7 offers high-quality consistency in every play. The G7’s signature CoreSync design brings the colors of games off-screen and into players’ real environments for world-blending immersion with a personal touch. Samsung

Odyssey G5 27” (Model: G50A)

Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

The Odyssey G5 is perfect for players looking to take their games to the next level, both on PC and next-generation gaming consoles. It is the first Odyssey that features a Quad High Definition (QHD) panel with a 165Hz refresh rate delivering a 1ms3 response time as well as HDR10 for awe-inspiring graphics that are ready to perform. G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium take performance up a level to provide a stutter-free competitive edge. With a height-adjustable stand, players can tilt, swivel and pivot their monitor to create a fully ergonomic setup that’s comfortable to play on for hours. Samsung

Odyssey G3 27” and 24” (Model: G30A)

Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor

The Odyssey G3 is ideal for all players looking for an accessible way to step up their game. With a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms4 (MPRT) response time, pixels change with a near-instant response for fast-paced action and swift on-screen performance. AMD FreeSync Premium smooths out the action for uninterrupted game flow, allowing players to see games just as the creators intended. The G3 features a height-adjustable stand, ensuring players are just as comfortable as they are immersed. Samsung

Last Updated on June 21, 2021.