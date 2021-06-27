4 tips to improve your mobile app

It’s estimated that over 2.5 billion people around the world own a smartphone. Since the smartphone was first invented, almost everyone is well aware of how often they interact with one. Gaming, banking, news, and more can be accessed from this convenient, pocket-sized device.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

What makes smartphones so worthwhile and beneficial is the mobile apps available. Variety, utility, and convenience are the backbone of the industry that is constantly working to encourage forward movement in the market. If your business does not have an app now or one in development, chances are you will not gain much attention from modern consumers.

With technology constantly evolving, it is necessary to jump on the latest trends, including the use of Prometheus Monitoring. Keep reading to learn more about improving the performance of your mobile app to ensure you keep your customers and users engaged and interested in what you offer.

Reduce app size

The size of your app plays a huge role in downloads. In some situations, it can even impact user experience. The total number of installs will drop by up to one percent for every 6 MB increase in the size of your app.

You may wonder how you can reduce the size and improve performance. There are a few ways to achieve this. One is by using app bundles. Other options include dynamic features module or on-demand resources and optimizing the images on your app.

Implement CDN for faster APIs

CDN, or Content Delivery Network, is one of the most effective ways to improve the performance of your mobile apps. With API, you allow the mobile app to interact and gather information from other applications. By implementing the use of a CDN, you ensure faster and smoother data flow between the APIs, all while making the process more reliable. In the end, this helps to increase app performance significantly.

Reduce loading time for your app

Loading time refers to the loading of your app and the loading time between one screen and the next. Load time for your app plays a huge role in the user experience. Today’s users expect a mobile app to run quickly, which means this is something you must focus on as you invest in performance optimization. The good news is, there are more than a few ways to help reduce the load time of your app.

Reducing loading times on mobile apps improves the user experience.

One is to use a CDN, as discussed above. In fact, this is considered one of the most effective ways to reduce app time while improving your app’s performance. Another option is to create a lightweight app. These are going to have a much faster loading time than heavier apps. Take time and use best practices to reduce the size of your mobile application as much as you can. This involves optimizing your images when possible.

It is also good to monitor the codebase for your mobile app to find and remove any dead code that would slow down your app. Dead code refers to the part of the code that is never used. You should follow the set optimization techniques, too, such as optimizing routes and caching. This will reduce the time it takes for your app to load, improving your overall mobile app performance.

You could also consider offering an offline mode for your app that allows users to access the basic functions, and users can save data just in case they have a slow connection.

Creating an effective mobile app for your business

When building a mobile app, there are more than a few factors to consider. If you want to ensure that you have the best performance possible and that your app meets the needs of your users, then using the tips and information here is a must. Being informed and knowing what to do is the best way to achieve the desired results with your business’s mobile app. You can also implement the help of professionals when needed to achieve the best results.

What do you think about these tips for improving your mobile app? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 27, 2021.