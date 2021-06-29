[MWC 2021] HP announces the Pavilion Aero; a slim and light laptop

The MWC 2021 train keeps rolling as HP announces its lightest consumer laptop to date, the HP Pavilion Aero. With internal tech getting lighter and easier to keep cool, we’re likely to see more laptops like the Pavilion Aero. The Aero weighs under 1 kilo and looks pretty good doing it.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

With more people working from home or on the go, it’s never been more important to make something light and portable. According to HP, the PC is used away from the home 45% of the time and is used for a wide range of tasks.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance – in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.” “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-exclusive, powered by our highly-efficient AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture to deliver impressive performance and battery life,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Furthering our commitment to delivering premium, no-compromise solutions, we have collaborated with HP to enable their lightest laptop yet for productivity and entertainment at home or on the go.” HP

The HP Pavilion Aero is the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium-aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel. Available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, this is the first Pavilion laptop with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Here’s what HP’s press release had to say:

The Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon™ Graphics for fast responsiveness when working or browsing, and smooth details while watching movies. Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10.5 hours of battery life allow for fast and reliable wireless connectivity and power at home or on the go. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio and 2.5k resolution, with 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio to see more vivid images and text on the screen. Browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness, and experience vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.10 The Pavilion Aero 13 has sustainability at the forefront at every stage of its lifecycle, made with postconsumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT® Gold Registered and Energy Star® Certified and is part of HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy. This is all part of HP’s efforts to deliver the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio. HP

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of US$749. The device will also be available at select US retailers later this fall.

Last Updated on June 29, 2021.