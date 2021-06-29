[MWC 2021] Dell announces new 4K Ultrasharp Webcam

This last year has been a challenge for many, if not all of us. COVID-19 has really thrown a wrench into the works forcing businesses and workers to adapt. Lockdowns and quarantine have changed the way some are communicating. Teleconferencing and online meetings have become commonplace, and a good webcam is essential for such things. To give users an option, Dell has announced its new 4K Dell UltraSharp Webcam.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

This 4K UltraSharp Webcam is certainly an upgrade over most webcams on the market and certainly better than what’s included on your laptop. For years, we’ve been harping on laptop makers to at least include a 1080p webcam in their machines, but most still only use 720p webcams. But I digress.

According to Dell, by 2026, the video conferencing market is expected to exceed $50b in revenue. Of course, this also depends on how long businesses continue to have their employees working remotely. For now, having a 4K webcam is a great thing as it offers better clarity and picture. Here’s what Dell’s website had to say:

Dell set out to redefine the webcam experience from the ground up. Today, we’re introducing our new Dell UltraSharp Webcam – a beautifully designed external 4K webcam that is ideal for professionals and anyone who wants a superb video-conferencing experience. With nine patent-pending technologies, it is all about image quality, intelligence, and seamless experiences. Our vision started with benchmarking the image quality of Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras used by professionals and photo enthusiasts. Our design and engineering teams then challenged themselves to develop a webcam that delivers DSLR-like image quality while being intelligent and easy to use. So, what did it take to bring this vision to life? The Dell UltraSharp Webcam provides the best image quality in its class of 4K webcams 3 and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. Taking inspiration from DSLR cameras, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that captures more light, delivering crystal-clear video. No matter your lighting conditions, the Digital Overlap HDR capability in the Dell UltraSharp webcam helps preserve true-to-life colors and balanced exposure. The 3D/2D video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images, making sure you’ll look good even in low light. In line with developing intelligent products across our business PCs, we have packed this webcam with intelligent features to adapt to any setup and situation. You’ll appreciate the Auto-framing feature which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep you in focus and centered in every frame. You can also customize your field of view from 65°, 78°, and 90°, together with 5x digital zoom to ensure you look your best. We’ve elevated the entire experience by seamlessly integrating smart security features. The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign in quickly and securely using facial recognition. We’ve also embedded the Dell ExpressSign-in feature to work in concert with Dell PCs meaning proximity sensors on the webcam detect your presence as you approach and automatically logs you out when you step away, providing that extra level of security without lifting a finger. And finally, a magnetic privacy cover securely snaps on the lens or on the back – protecting the lens when the webcam is not in use and providing a safe place to store while using the webcam. Dell

The UltraSharp Webcam (WB7022) will be available worldwide on June 29 for US$199.99. Be sure to check out Dell’s website for more information.

