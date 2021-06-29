[MWC 2021] Nothing Ear (1) TWS headphones to launch July 27th

If there’s one thing that Nothing is good at, it’s marketing. We’re not sure just how good their first actual product will be, the Nothing Ear (1) TWS headphones, but we give them credit for announcing the launch during MWC 2021.

So far, we’ve got nothing from Nothing, other than vague Tweets and slickly produced sizzle reels. Back in May, we were told the new Nothing Ear (1) would be available in June but it looks like that is now officially July as the launch event is set for the 27th.

We’ve covered Nothing’s secret TWS headphones twice already and we’re still left pretty much in the dark. Here’s what we do know and what we published back in May:

“Ear 1 is only the beginning, the first step in a long and exciting journey ahead”

“Mirroring the product’s stripped-down aesthetic, the name Ear 1 echoes our raw ambition — to let things be what they are. We don’t try to dress it up with a fancy name. Nor do we want to sit around debating said names. We let Ear 1 speak for itself.”

“We believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”

“the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories”

Another thing we know is that some reviewers are getting special invites to the launch event with what looks like limited edition Nothing Ear (1) headphones assigned to them. Our friend, Andy, over at Digital Trends showed off his glass block engraved with his number.

There is @nothing like a big, cool chunk of heavy glass to announce the impending arrival of the Ear (1) true wireless earbuds!

Coming July 27. #Ear1 #SoundOfChange pic.twitter.com/vzncsquL0H — Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) June 29, 2021

It will be interesting to see what Nothing delivers on July 27th, so stay tuned. For now, there’s nothing to see here. Check out their site for more.

