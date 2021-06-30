EA Battlefield 2042 announces official hardware partners

Battlefield 2042 was announced earlier this month, with EA and DICE releasing a reveal trailer for the game. Following up on the reveal trailer, EA and DICE released the gameplay trailer as well.

At the reveal, DICE showed off the game’s first three distinct multiplayer experiences, All-Out Warfare. This experience includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring up to 128 players on next-gen consoles and PC and the biggest maps ever for the franchise, filled with dynamic weather, game-changing environmental hazards, and spectacular world events.

In support of Battlefield 2042, EA has partnered with a lineup of leading global brands to promote the Battlefield franchise. These partners include:

The Official Battlefield 2042 Console Partner – Xbox: EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles.

The Official Battlefield 2042 PC Graphics Platform Partner – NVIDIA: EA and DICE's partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience powered by next-gen GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-powered performance boost of NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex's low latency mode."

The Official Battlefield 2042 PC Peripherals Partner – Logitech: EA and Logitech will work together to ensure players have Logitech integration for their gear, including Logitech's LIGHTSYNC technology for peripherals and in-game audio presets with optimized EQ for Logitech headsets.

The Official Battlefield 2042 Off-Road Vehicle Partner – Polaris: EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV.

The Official Battlefield 2042 Gaming Storage Partner – WD_BLACK™: EA and Western Digital's WD_BLACK brand are committed to ensuring Battlefield 2042 gamers have the best possible gaming experience for its vast new world of immersive and realistic maps and dynamic gameplay.

DICE LA will reveal the next major experience coming to the game at EA PLAY Live on July 22. This new experience is a brand-new game type, made as a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. The third experience for the game, Hazard Zone, is an all-new, high-stakes squad-based game-type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience and will be revealed in more detail closer to launch.

