[MWC 2021] Satechi launches stand/hub for Mac Mini with SSD enclosure

As we roll into day three of #MWC21, Satechi has announced a new stand and hub for the Mac Mini. Satechi is well known for making accessories for Macs, PCs, and smartphones. This new Mac Mini stand/hub was designed to be a natural extension of the Mini.

Given that Apple seems to be removing more ports than ever, something like this is really needed for users that need extra ports. Here’s what Satechi’s press release had to say about this new gadget:

Whether it’s work-from-home or work-in-office, Satechi’s new Type-C Stand & Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure offers users the ideal memory space without adding bulky equipment to the workstation. Acting as a USB-C expansion hub, the device includes three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenient access to every workday essential. Built with design and functionality top of mind, Satechi styled the Type-C Stand & Hub with sleek, brushed silver aluminum alloy to fit in Apple computers, tablets and devices, 2018 or newer, while functioning as a stand and hub in one. No clutter or hassle with the upgraded design, as its quick and easy installation includes a screw and screwdriver for a flawless set-up process. Satechi

Satechi’s Type-C Stand & Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure is available now at Satechi.net and Amazon.com for US$99.99 and will be 15% off with code MACMINISSD now through July 7.

Last Updated on June 30, 2021.