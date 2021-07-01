Cooler Master announces NachoCustomz MM720 gaming mouse colourways, drops price for July 4

Typically speaking, the average gaming mouse is black or white, with some companies releasing different colour variations. Cooler Master has just announced a collaboration with NachoCustomz, a mouse modder and custom artist. The collaboration sees five special limited edition colourways coming to the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse.

An updated version of Cooler Master’s Xornet and Spawn gaming mice, the MM720 Lightweight Gaming Mouse features a perforated honeycomb shell, an ultra weave cable, and PTFE feet for superior glide. Later this year, gamers will be able to purchase the mouse in one of five new limited edition colours.

“As one of the world’s best mouse modders and custom artists, NachoCustomz has always been at the top of our list of potential collaborators. We’re excited to finally work with his incredible eye for detail to make new, strikingly sexy versions of the already-popular MM720.” Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager

The limited edition colourways for the MM720 gaming mouse include:

Vivid Red

Electric Blue

Erika Pink

Beryl Green

Light Yellow

The CoolerMaster/NachoCustomz limited edition MM720 lightweight gaming mouse in Erika Pink.

Available for pre-order on the Cooler Master website for US$99, the new colours will ship in September. To celebrate, the company will be dropping the price of the MM720 mouse on Amazon for July 4th. Be sure to check then for the one-day sale price!

