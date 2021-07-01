New on Netflix July 2-8: Catch the first part of the Fear Street trilogy

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between July 2-8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix July 2-8th list that includes Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and the Netflix anime RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.

July 2

The 8th Night (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth. Big Timber (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸 : A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

🇺🇸 A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (NETFLIX FILM): After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside. Haseen Dillruba (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. Mortel: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.

When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster. Now You See Me 🇨🇦

Snowpiercer 🇺🇸

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 🇺🇸

July 4

We The People (NETFLIX FAMILY): Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.

July 5

You Are My Spring (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

July 7

Brick Mansions 🇺🇸

Cat People (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.

Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales. Dogs: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Their love for dogs — and their dogs’ love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and more.

Their love for dogs — and their dogs’ love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot’s caregiver and more. Fast Times At Ridgemont High 🇨🇦

Little Fockers 🇨🇦

Meet the Fockers 🇨🇦

Meet the Parents 🇨🇦

The Mire: ’97 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII.

The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII. Peter Pan 🇨🇦

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺): When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.

When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it. This Little Love of Mine 🇺🇸

The War Next-door (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.

The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case. Home Again 🇺🇸

Midnight Sun 🇺🇸

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (NETFLIX ANIME): Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 2-8 list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 1, 2021.