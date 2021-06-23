Leaving Netflix July 2021: Zombieland, The Mummy, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in July. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

There are a few titles leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream titles such as Zombieland, the Child’s Play movies, and seasons 1-3 of Hinterland. Not as many titles are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch The Mummy movies. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in July!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in July.

July 5

The Iron Lady 🇺🇸

The Mummy 🇨🇦

The Mummy Returns 🇨🇦

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 🇨🇦

The Scorpion King 🇨🇦

Ted 🇨🇦

Ted 2 🇨🇦

July 7

The Invitation 🇺🇸

July 14

Holidays 🇺🇸

July 15

The Princess and the Frog 🇺🇸

July 19

Love Sick: The Series Season 1 🇺🇸

July 22

Oh My Ghost 🇺🇸

Oh My Ghost 2 🇺🇸

Oh My Ghost 3 🇺🇸

Oh My Ghost 4 🇺🇸

July 23

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 🇨🇦

July 28

The Croods 🇺🇸

July 30

Spotlight 🇺🇸

July 31

A Clockwork Orange 🇺🇸

Bride of Chucky 🇺🇸

Child’s Play 2 🇺🇸

Child’s Play 3 🇺🇸

Eat Pray Love 🇺🇸

Four Christmases 🇺🇸

Freak Show 🇺🇸

Fred Claus 🇺🇸

Friends with Benefits 🇺🇸

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 🇺🇸

Grand Designs: Season 10 🇺🇸

Grand Designs: Season 15 🇺🇸

Hardcore Henry 🇺🇸

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Hook 🇺🇸

Horns 🇺🇸

Jupiter Ascending 🇺🇸

King Arthur 🇺🇸

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1 🇺🇸

The Little Rascals 🇺🇸

Mad Max 🇺🇸

My Best Friend’s Wedding 🇺🇸

Nacho Libre 🇺🇸

Nights in Rodanthe 🇺🇸

The Patriot 🇺🇸

Remember Me 🇺🇸

Seed of Chucky 🇺🇸

Step Up: Revolution 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇨🇦

Your Highness 🇺🇸

Zombieland 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in July? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 23, 2021.