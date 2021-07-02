OBS Studio controls integrated with Base Camp for Everest mechanical keyboards

You may or may not have heard of MOUNTAIN Everest mechanical keyboards. The company, based in Germany, is focused on making “innovative, premium peripherals with a user-centric design” for gamers. Its Everest mechanical keyboard is a modular keyboard, which features customizable quick launch and display keys.

Always adding to the list, MOUNTAIN has announced that OBS Studio controls can now be set up in its Base Camp software. This will allow gamers to stream and record with a click of a button on the optional number pad.

“MOUNTAIN is all about user-centric design, which has us laser-focused on the needs and wants of gamers and content creators. Gaming and streaming go hand in hand, and OBS is the gold standard for streamers. We’re excited to integrate OBS Studio controls to offer MOUNTAIN users easy access to all the tools they need in an easy-to-use package with Base Camp™.” Tobias Brinkmann, Founder and CEO of MOUNTAIN

If you’re not familiar with OBS Studio, it stands for Open Broadcast Software. A free and open-source tool for streaming and recording gameplay, it has been around since 2012. It is a popular tool for live streams and recording from desktops, games, cameras, and capture devices.

We’ve just received our review unit of the Everest Max and are looking forward to seeing what it can do. Be sure to check back soon for our full review, including testing the latest OSB Studio control integration.

