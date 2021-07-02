Best of MWC 2021: We didn’t see all we would have liked

It has been an extraordinary year and a half for everyone. For us, it’s been difficult due to the inability to attend technology trade shows like MWC 2021. Last year the show was canceled, and this year it was lightly attended, with most of it being online.

This makes it difficult for us to write about new technology when we can’t have our hands on it. Not to mention that running a trade show this large does not translate well to online. The online experience for us was excruciating and not pleasant at all.

It’s also a lot harder to pick the things we liked and didn’t like. This year, while it was difficult, we still wanted to highlight a handful of products we felt have promise and looked very cool. So this is our short Best of MWC 2021 list.

Best of MWC 2021

Best Apple Peripheral MWC 2021

Whether it’s work-from-home or work-in-office, Satechi’s new Type-C Stand & Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure offers users the ideal memory space without adding bulky equipment to the workstation. Acting as a USB-C expansion hub, the device includes three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenient access to every workday essential. Built with design and functionality top of mind, Satechi styled the Type-C Stand & Hub with sleek, brushed silver aluminum alloy to fit in Apple computers, tablets and devices, 2018 or newer, while functioning as a stand and hub in one. No clutter or hassle with the upgraded design, as its quick and easy installation includes a screw and screwdriver for a flawless set-up process.

Best Lightweight Laptop MWC 2021

The Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon™ Graphics for fast responsiveness when working or browsing, and smooth details while watching movies. Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10.5 hours of battery life allow for fast and reliable wireless connectivity and power at home or on the go. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio and 2.5k resolution, with 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio to see more vivid images and text on the screen. Browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness, and experience vibrant images when surfing the web and streaming videos with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.10 The Pavilion Aero 13 has sustainability at the forefront at every stage of its lifecycle, made with postconsumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT® Gold Registered and Energy Star® Certified and is part of HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy. This is all part of HP’s efforts to deliver the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.

Best PC Peripheral MWC 2021

Dell set out to redefine the webcam experience from the ground up. Today, we’re introducing our new Dell UltraSharp Webcam – a beautifully designed external 4K webcam that is ideal for professionals and anyone who wants a superb video-conferencing experience. With nine patent-pending technologies, it is all about image quality, intelligence, and seamless experiences. Our vision started with benchmarking the image quality of Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras used by professionals and photo enthusiasts. Our design and engineering teams then challenged themselves to develop a webcam that delivers DSLR-like image quality while being intelligent and easy to use. So, what did it take to bring this vision to life? The Dell UltraSharp Webcam provides the best image quality in its class of 4K webcams 3 and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. Taking inspiration from DSLR cameras, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that captures more light, delivering crystal-clear video. No matter your lighting conditions, the Digital Overlap HDR capability in the Dell UltraSharp webcam helps preserve true-to-life colors and balanced exposure. The 3D/2D video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images, making sure you’ll look good even in low light. In line with developing intelligent products across our business PCs, we have packed this webcam with intelligent features to adapt to any setup and situation. You’ll appreciate the Auto-framing feature which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep you in focus and centered in every frame. You can also customize your field of view from 65°, 78°, and 90°, together with 5x digital zoom to ensure you look your best. We’ve elevated the entire experience by seamlessly integrating smart security features. The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign in quickly and securely using facial recognition. We’ve also embedded the Dell ExpressSign-in feature to work in concert with Dell PCs meaning proximity sensors on the webcam detect your presence as you approach and automatically logs you out when you step away, providing that extra level of security without lifting a finger. And finally, a magnetic privacy cover securely snaps on the lens or on the back – protecting the lens when the webcam is not in use and providing a safe place to store while using the webcam.

Best Midrange Smartphone MWC 2021

“With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs, incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value.” The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency, and security updates.

Best Creator/Business Laptop MWC 2021

The ThinkPad X1 is the company’s flagship laptop for business users. The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 offers “more power, better connectivity, and rich configuration options in response to customer demand.” Configurations will include options for up to 11th Gen Intel COre i9 H-Series vPro processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, SSD storage, and optional 5G wireless for access on the go. While improving the performance, Lenovo has managed to keep their latest laptop pretty thin, at just 17.7mm thick, and under 4 lbs in weight. The company also engineered advanced complementary cooling systems for the NVIDIA RTX models. With the included keyboard air intake, dual bypass cooling design, and a large vapor chamber, users can push the system without having to worry about overheating.

Most Interesting New Tech MWC 2021

Experience smart vision with TCL NXTWEAR G Wearable Display Glasses, a portable cinema for movie lovers, an immersive world for gamers, or private space at home, work, or on your commute. No charging is required; the grab-and-go glasses are plug-and-play so that they can be powered by your compatible laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Pioneering in display technology, TCL understands what makes a great viewing experience. This expertise is why the dual 1080p high-definition Sony FHD Micro OLED panels are perfectly positioned to deliver home theatre proportions, as NXTWEAR G emulates a 140-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. With a visual experience supporting 3D 4K content integrated with stereo speakers, cinema scores and gameplay are brought to life as you lose yourself in sensory immersion. The streamlined, reflective deep black exterior of the TCL NXTWEAR G is set against soft-touch nylon and silica gel – carefully selected materials surrounding a metallic frame, creating a comfortable, skin-friendly fit and feel that’s also durable. Inside its carry case are with three adjustable nose pad sizes to cater to every face shape as well as a lens adapter for a clear viewing experience no matter what your prescription might be. Thanks to the NXTWEAR G’s open-fit design, which maintains a degree of peripheral vision, you can shift your gaze down to glance at your fingers typing on a keyboard or look up to greet a flight attendant offering you an in-flight beverage. Striking a unique balance of escapism and presence, it’s now possible to get lost in a movie or enjoy a front-row ticket to a virtual gig, all while maintaining a sense of what’s going on in your immediate environment. Worn exactly like a traditional pair of glasses, there are no overhead straps to mess up your hair, batteries that need charging, or slots for you to slide a smartphone into with NXTWEAR G. You also don’t need an app; simply connect the glasses to any smart device with a compatible USB-C display-out port and put them on for a fantastic visual experience.

