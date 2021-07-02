Samsung celebrates 20-years of Xbox with exclusive game artwork for its Frame TV

As the official TV Partner for Xbox Series X in the U.S. and Canada, Samsung and Xbox are taking a trip through Xbox history right on your Frame TV, a TV with 100% color volume that turns into a beautiful work of art when it’s off.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

From Halo to BioShock to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Frame owners, will be able to find these stunning 4K images featuring their favorite game titles in the Frame Art Store at no additional cost. No word on if this collection will come to other Samsung TVs, but we suspect that it may eventually make its way to them.

The Frame is a unique TV, and the market for it is thin. Samsung loves to step out on a limb and try to satisfy those niche markets. They do it time and again across their product lines.

I say The Frame is by far the perfect “lifestyle TV” on the market right now. Does it do all the TV-type things perfectly? No, probably not. But what it does do is give you enough of that TV experience and adding in style hanging on your wall that you can be proud of. Plus, you can get these kick-butt Xbox artworks for free!

But Samsung isn’t the only one celebrating 20-years of Xbox. Microsoft, of course, is also doing multiple things, including the FanFest Halo 3 Tournament.

Grab a friend and enter the smash.gg ladder for non-stop 2v2 open matchmaking vs teams of all skill levels. Play for your chance to win part of $25,000 in prizes and show your skills off to the world in our broadcasts of the Weekly Qualifiers and Series Finale. Play on Xbox Series X, our fastest most powerful console ever, Xbox Series S, featuring next-gen performance in our smallest console ever, Xbox One, or PC. This tournament is open to all Xbox FanFest fans in North America (US, Canada, and Mexico). To enter, login or sign up at Xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in on the Xbox FanFest Exclusives page (note: only North American residents will see this exclusive). After opting-in, you’ll receive an email with a registration code to complete the tournament sign up on smash.gg/XboxFanFest. We invite everyone to watch. Weekly Qualifiers will be broadcast on Sundays (7/11, 7/18, 7/25) at 11 a.m. PT, and do not miss out on the Series Finale on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. PT. Tune in and follow the channel at twitch.tv/Xbox. Microsoft

What do you think of these game artwork pieces for Samsung’s The Frame TV? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 2, 2021.