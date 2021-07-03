Lights, camera, Crackle…see what’s new on Crackle in July 2021

We are just a few days into July 2021, which means new content on its way to Crackle. We’re a few days late on this month’s edition, but never fear! There are plenty of days in July to enjoy this content! Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in June 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for July 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in July 2021

The Platform (Premiering July 1st)

The programmer genius Karam’s (Maxim Khalil) eventful youth has left him in disbelief of people and their view of the truth. To ensure the accuracy of facts, he creates an AI internet portal called “the platform,” which becomes an international success at truth-finding. But when he finally succeeds and feels free, he gets drawn back into his old world to find his family in an even worse condition. Can he and his team also fix his demons from the past?

New Crackle Original for July 2021

Riding Phat (Premering July 15th)

Riding Phat follows the hectic entrepreneurial journey of the Phat Scooter company as they strive to become the Nation’s top electric scooter company by designing, building, and delivering eye-catching scooters to fun-seeking Pro athletes and celebrity clients including Nascar great Michael Waltrip, NFL legend Tedy Bruschi, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

New Channels Coming To Crackle In July

Big Stars And Blockbuster Movies

Get your summer movie season off to a blockbuster start with these huge titles from your friends at Crackle! Get on board with Noah (Russell Crowe), don’t miss your flight in The Terminal (Tom Hanks), travel South of the border with The Mexican (Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt), and head to D.C. with Chris Rock in Head of State.

Summer of Romance

Feel the summer heat with your favorite romantic flicks for free! Get your heart racing with titles like Runaway Romance (Tatum O’Neal), Premium (Zoe Saldana) from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network, Love Story (1970)(Ali MacGraw), and All About You (Renee Elise Goldsberry).

We’re Gonna Need A Bigger Channel

While other channels offer just a single week about sharks, Crackle’s got a WHOLE MONTH packed with menacing sea creatures of all kinds! Dip your toe in by checking out these cautionary tales with teeth like Piranha (1978) (Kevin McCarthy), The Host (Kang-Ho Song), Black Water: Abyss (Jessica McNamee), and Shartopus Vs. Pteracuda (Eric Roberts).

Foreign Faves

Travel the cinematic world with your fellow travelers at Crackle! Hit the road with Amelie (Audrey Tautou), make sure you’re in the doors before you get snapped up by the crowd in The Train to Busan (Gong Yoo), don’t get burned by The Girl Who Played With Fire (Noomi Rapace), and keep a helpful eye out for A Man Called Ove (Rolf Lassgard).

Summer Reading

Pause your page-flipping long enough to check out the film adaptations of some of your favorite summer reading classics like Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (Jim Carrey), The Kite Runner (Khaled Hosseini), Where the Red Fern Grows (Joseph Ashton), and Jane Austin’s classic Persuasion (Simon Beale).

Crackle Spotlight Titles for July 2021

Salt

Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) is a CIA officer who swore an oath to duty, honor and country. When she is accused by a defector of being a Russian sleeper spy, Salt goes on the run to clear her name and ultimately prove her loyalty. Using all her skills and years of experience as a covert operative, she must elude capture and protect her family or the world’s most powerful forces will erase any trace of her existence.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

A journalist (Michael Nyvist) is aided by a young female hacker (Noomi Rapace) in his search for the killer of a woman who has been dead for forty years.

The Core

The only way to save Earth from catastrophe is for a group of researchers (Aaron Eckhart, Stanley Tucci) and their military escort (Hilary Swank) to drill down to the core and set it spinning again.

Love Story (1970)

A boy (Ryan O’Neal) and a girl (Ali MacGraw) from different backgrounds fall in love regardless of their upbringing – and then tragedy strikes.

The Sum Of All Fears

CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Ben Affleck) and the Director of the CIA (Morgan Freeman) must stop the plans of a Neo-Nazi faction that threatens to induce a catastrophic conflict between the United States and Russia’s President by detonating a nuclear weapon at a football game in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Fighting Temptations

A New York advertising executive (Cuba Gooding Jr.) travels to a small Southern town to collect an inheritance but finds he must create a gospel choir and with the help of a beautiful lounge singer (Beyoncé) lead it to success before he can collect.

Congo

When an expedition to the African Congo ends in disaster, a new team (Ernie Hudson, Laura Linney, Tim Curry) is assembled to find out what went wrong.

Midsomer Murders (Premieres July 15th)

The British detective drama revolves around a veteran Detective Chief Inspector (John Nettles) and his young Sergeant’s (Neil Dudgeon) efforts to solve numerous murders that take place in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

Piranha (1978)

When flesh-eating piranhas are accidentally released into a summer resort’s rivers, the guests become their next meal. All that stands in the way of these ravenous killers from the deep in this Roger Corman classic are the cast of 70s celebrities (Kevin McCarthy, Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies).

Additional New Movies in July 2021

12 Hours to Live (Premieres the 15th)

83 Hours ‘Til Dawn

A Boy And His Dog

A Coffee in Berlin

A Man Called Ove

A Night In Casablanca

A Sacred Journey

A Summer in Genoa

Abe & Bruno (Premieres the 15th)

Afghan Luke

Africa Screams

Aftermath

Alcatraz Prison Escape (Premieres the 15th)

All Quiet On The Western Front

All Summers End

Amelie

An Evergreen Christmas

Antarctica: A Year on Ice

Apostasy (Premieres July 15th)

Area Q (Premieres July 15th)

Around the World in 80 Days (Premieres the 15th)

Awful Nice

Bad Girl (Premieres the 15th)

Beauty and the Least (Premieres the 15th)

Being Canadian

Bells Of Capistrano

Black Beauty Breed

Blood Brothers (Premieres the 15th)

Blue Canadian Rockies

Blue Hawaii

Blue In The Face

Blue Montana Skies

Breath (Premieres the 15th)

Bruno

Caught Inside

Chilly Dogs

Contract Killer

Copper Mountain (Premieres the 15th)

Cover Story (Premieres the 15th)

Crash Test

Crazy Jones

Cries of the Unborn (Premieres the 15th)

Daphne (Premieres the 15th)

Dark Frontier

Dawn of the Mummy (Premieres the 15th)

Dead End

Diana: Her True Story

Double Cross (Premieres the 15th)

Employee of the Month (2004) (Premieres the 15th)

Expecting Mary (Premieres the 15th)

Fail State (Premieres the 15th)

Festival Express

Fever Pitch

Forbidden Border (Premieres the 15th)

Forgive and Forget (2000) (Premieres the 15th)

Free Style (Premieres July 15th)

Freeway: Crack in the System (Premieres the 15th)

Gallows Road

Gemma Bovery

George Burns In Concert (Premieres the 15th)

Gloves of Stone (Premieres the 15th)

Gold

Gold Mine In The Sky

Good

Guardian of the Ancient Shadow Crown

Gypsy (Premieres the 15th)

Haven

Heart of Fear (Premieres the 15th)

Heidi (Premieres the 15th)

Hope

Ida

In Search of Francis of Assisi (Premieres the 15th)

In Too Deep

Incendiary

Incident at Victoria Falls

Iron Cowboy

Isle of Dogs (Premieres the 15th)

James Brown: Live At The Boston Garden (Premieres the 15th)

Jane Eyre (Premieres the 15th)

Jesus Of Nazareth: Part 1 (Premieres July 15th)

Jesus Of Nazareth: Part 2 (Premieres July 15th)

Jesus Of Nazareth: The Complete Miniseries (Premieres July 15th)

JK’s House (Premieres July 15th)

Johnny Was (Premieres July 15th)

Jurassic Predator: Xtinction (Premieres July 15th)

King of the Olympics: The Lives and Loves of Avery Brundage (Premieres July 15th)

Kit Carson (Premieres July 15th)

Last Chance Café (Premieres July 15th)

Last Of The Pony Riders

Legion of Honor

Les Miserables

Life in the Doghouse

Like a Country Song

Like Sunday, Like Rain (Premieres July 15th)

Loaded Pistols

Lost Wilderness (Premieres July 15th)

Love Ranch

Mary Higgins Clark: A Crime of Passion (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: All Around Town (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Before I Say Goodbye (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Haven’t We Met Before (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: He Sees You When You’re Sleeping (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: I’ll Be Seeing You (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Loves Music Loves to Dance (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Lucky Day (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Pretend You Don’t See Her (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: The Cradle Will Fall (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: Try to Remember (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: We’ll Meet Again (Premieres July 15th)

Mary Higgins Clark: You Belong to Me (Premieres July 15th)

Max Manus: Man of War

Meltdown

Meru

Mesrine: Killer Instinct

Mesrine: Public Enemy #1

Miracle in the Woods (Premieres July 15th)

Miss Annie Rooney

Monsieur Lazhar

Movie Movie

Mystery of a Hansom Cab, The (Premieres July 15th)

Naked Vengeance (Premieres July 15th)

Nature’s Grave

Never Quit!

New Year New Us (Premieres July 15th)

Nobel Son

North Face

One Man And His Shoes

Oxenfree

Papa Hemingway in Cuba (Premieres July 15th)

Paycheck

People I Know

Piranha (1995)

Piranhaconda

Presumed Dead (Premieres July 15th)

Queen Kong

Resurrecting the Champ

Return to Happiness

Return to the Lost World (Premieres July 15th)

Riders In The Sky

Riff-Raff (Premieres July 15th)

Rise Of The Apollo Theater (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance In China (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance: Live From Beijing (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance: Live From Geneva (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance: Live From New York City (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance: The Ten Years (Premieres July 15th)

Riverdance: Today’s Stars (Premieres July 15th)

Roadracers

Rock All Night

Rock ‘N’ Roll High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Romper Stomper

Rooftops (Premieres July 15th)

Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles

Rough Cut

Royal Deceit Sam

Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed? (Premieres July 15th)

Sent: The Life and Music by Father Stan Fortuna

Shaka Zulu

Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda

Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf

Sherlock Holmes and the Leading Lady

Shortcut to Happiness (Premieres July 15th)

Shrimp on the Barbie (Premieres July 15th)

Sisters of War (Premieres July 15th)

Social Animals

Something From Nothing: The Art Of Rap

Sprinter

Stepping High

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken

Super Zeroes (Premieres July 15th)

Surf Party

Sweet Country

Tell No One

Terry Kath Experience, The

The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared

The Air I Breathe

The Betty Broderick Story Part 1: A Woman Scorned (Premieres July 15th)

The Betty Broderick Story Part 2: Her Final Fury (Premieres July 15th)

The Decline Of Western Civilization

The Decline Of Western Civilization, Part II: The Metal Years

The Decline Of Western Civilization, Part III

The Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Love

The Emperor’s Wife (Premieres July 15th)

The General

The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest

The Girl Who Played With Fire

The Room (Premieres July 15th)

The Secret Identity of Jack the Ripper (Premieres July 15th)

The Secret of Moonacre

The Six Wives of Henry LeFay

The Whistleblower

The Widow’s Might

Ticket Out (Premieres July 15th)

Tortilla Soup

Tucker Therapy (Premieres July 15th)

Two Hands

Untold Story of Mariano Mendoza

Valentines Date (Premieres July 15th)

War Flowers

Wes Craven’s Summer of Fear

What Doesn’t Kill You

Where the Red Fern Grows

Woman on Fire (Premieres July 15th)

Yellow Rock

Zombie Ninjas vs Black Ops

Zoolander: Super Model

Additional New TV Shows

Born To (Season 1, 15 episodes)

Celebrity Sweat (Season 7, 5 episodes)

It’s Showtime At The Apollo (from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network) (Season 7, 6 episodes)

It’s Showtime At The Apollo (from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network) (Season 13, 15 episodes)

Meditate With Me (from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network) (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Last Updated on July 3, 2021.