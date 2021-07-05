New ransomware attack hits IT company Kaseya affecting hundreds of companies

IT company Kaseya has reported a new ransomware attack. The company has hundreds of clients who are now wrapped up in the attack. The hackers used the access Kaseya had to its clients’ systems and released the ransomware attack on hundreds of them.

Known hacking group REvil cybercrime gang has claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack and is asking for $70mil in Bitcoin as ransom. The ransom would pay for the group to release the data they have held hostage.

The ransomware attack was launched on Friday, and according to Sky News, the group said: “We launched an attack on MSP providers. More than a million systems were infected. If anyone wants to negotiate about universal decryptor – our price is 70,000,000$ in BTC, and we will publish publicly decryptor.”

The group has an affiliate structure, making it difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers’ behalf. Still, Allan Liska from cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the message “almost certainly” came from REvil’s core leadership. Cybersecurity experts blamed REvil for the attack, but the statement posted on Sunday was the group’s first public acknowledgment that it was behind it. Mr. Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than they could chew. “For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got way out of hand and is a lot bigger than they expected,” he said. Sky News

Kaseya says it is aware of the ransomware attack and the demands but has not commented further. It will be interesting to see if the company pays the demand like Colonial Pipeline did in its situation. If they do, we can expect more of these attacks in the near future.

