Edifier Neobuds Pro Hi-Res ANC Truly Wireless Earphones hit Indiegogo

Edifier makes some great speakers, headphones, and earbuds, as we’ve found out over the years here at Techaeris. The company has just announced the Neobuds Pro Hi-Res ANC Truly Wireless Earphones, which have just launched on Indiegogo.

So what sets the Edifier Neobuds Pro apart from other true wireless earbuds on the market? According to the company, they are the first Hi-Res certified truly wireless earphones with active noise cancelling on the marking. The earbuds themselves feature a dynamic driver, Knowles balanced armature, and the LHDC+ACC codec.

“With the ever-changing landscape and need of consumers, Edifier continues to expand on its

innovation to ensure that the best and most cost-effective products are given to our customers

while remaining at the forefront of personal audio innovation.” Stanley Wen, Edifier CTO

The LHDC+ACC codec transmits 96kHz 24-bit HD audio over Bluetooth. Because of this higher, more accurate sampling frequency resulting in higher sound quality and truer tones, these earbuds have earned the Hi-Res audio certification. With an advanced noise-cancelling feature, the Neobuds Pro earbuds have three “precisely positioned internal microphones.” These were designed for on-the-go phone calls, providing clear, wind-resistant communication indoors or out.

Other features include up to 42dB of volume, 40KHz frequency response, over 5 hours of playback time with ANC on (total 24-hours with the included case), fast-charging, low latency, germ proof ear tips, and IP54 certification.

Now available on Indiegogo, the Edifier Neobuds Pro earbuds are available for as low as US$79 with a few Super Early Bird spots left. After that, the next tier at $99 still offers over 20% off the suggested retail price of $129. The company has already exceeded its flexible goal of US$2,575 with 31 days left in the campaign. The earbuds are listed as production-ready with shipping anticipated to start in July.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

Last Updated on July 6, 2021.