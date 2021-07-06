Cub Cadet finally offering an electric line of mowers

Cub Cadet, most people will be familiar with the name as it’s one of the iconic names in lawn care. The company has been making mowers and lawn equipment for years. Now, they have finally expanded their lineup to include lithium-ion devices.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

We have reviewed electric lawn care and power tools here before; check out our EGO mower and EGO snow blower reviews. I personally love these battery-powered tools. Since our reviews, EGO has also come out with a riding mower, the Z6, which is pricey at US$4,999!

Cub Cadet has come out swinging with its own Zero Turn mower, the ZT1 42E, which is US$500 cheaper than the EGO. But that’s not all; the company is also offering two other models. The XT1 LT42E for US$3,999, and the CC30E is US$2,799. Both look really amazing and come in way lower than EGO.

Cub Cadet is also offering a few other electric lawn tools, here’s what you can expect in the near future:

60 Volt Max 21″ Signature Cut™ Push Walk-Behind Mower

60 Volt MAX Chainsaw

60 Volt MAX Hedge Trimmer

60 Volt MAX Leaf Blower

60 Volt MAX String Trimmer

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say:

Cub Cadet’s lithium-ion battery line features the same uncompromising commitment to design, comfort and performance found in all of its products. The electric lineup is proven to deliver the same results as Cub Cadet’s industry-leading gas models. From the Ultima ZT1 42E zero turn mower to the 60 Volt MAX String Trimmer, the electric line provides all the tools needed to fine-tune every part of your lawn. “Cub Cadet is deeply committed to innovating to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers,” said Jason Koleki, director of Product Marketing Ride-On Equipment, Cub Cadet. “The momentum behind electric-powered outdoor power equipment is undeniable, so we’re excited to expand on the legacy and reputation of our gas-powered products to deliver electric options that pack more than enough power to get the job done.” Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 42E

The Ultima Series zero-turn mower, the top-selling model in the residential zero-turn category, has been redesigned as a fully electric lithium-ion unit. Continuous 2- x 2-inch square tubular frame enhances strength and durability. The user-centric design includes a high-back seat, ergonomic handgrips, rubber floor mat, and USB charging port. Fifteen quarter-inch deck height adjustments and a 42-inch stamped deck powered by two independent brushless motors provide the perfect cut every time. Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro LT42E

As the next generation of lawn tractors, the XT Enduro Series is loaded with modern comforts like automotive-inspired design and steering, automatic transmission, USB charging port, adjustable seating, and cruise control. Cub Cadet

Features

Up to two acres of cut time on a single charge with no power fade

with no power fade Less maintenance, including no gas, oil changes, spark plugs, fuel storage, pulleys, or belts

including no gas, oil changes, spark plugs, fuel storage, pulleys, or belts Four hours to a fully charged battery and 64%* quieter than a comparable gas unit

to a fully charged battery and than a comparable gas unit Backed by a strong four-year battery and three-year full machine warranty

Each of the 60 Volt MAX products runs on the same interchangeable lithium-ion battery system, while riders will feature a dedicated battery unique to each mower’s output. You’ll also enjoy the benefit of not having to change oil or use gas! You can find out more about these mowers and other Cub Cadet electric lawn tools on the company’s website.

What do you think of these new electric tools? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 6, 2021.