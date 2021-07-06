Nintendo Switch updated with OLED display, other minor upgrades

After months of rumours (and hopes) for an updated Nintendo Switch, the company has announced a new Switch with a 7-inch OLED display due out in October. While a larger OLED screen is a nice touch, unfortunately, the rest of the updates are pretty minor.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The big upgrade is, of course, the OLED display. Increased slightly over the 6.2-inch LCD screen on the original Switch, this 7-inch screen is not only bigger but will be more vibrant. OLED provides better contrast and is more vibrant than LCD panels. This means that blacks will look darker, and you won’t see any light spill depending on what game you’re playing. However, even though the screen is larger, the resolution remains at 1280 x 720. It would have been nice to see at least an upgrade to 1080p FHD resolution.

As for other upgrades, the internal storage is increased from 32GB to 64GB, an Ethernet port has been added to the new dock (which is also slightly larger and has a more rounded look and feel to it), the kickstand is wider and has been improved, and the onboard audio has been enhanced as well.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) — as it is officially called — features the same 4310mAh battery as the original Switch. The Verge confirmed that the new model utilizes the same CPU and RAM as the previous models. So while games will look better, they won’t run faster. Even though the screen is larger, OLED typically uses less power, so Nintendo states you should still get between 4.5 and 9 hours on a single charge.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) comes in black with either white Joy-Con or red/neon blue Joy-Con controllers. Here’s hoping the new version has fixed the Joy-Con drift issue, but we’re not holding our breath. It will retail for US$349.99/CA$449.99, a $50 increase over the original Switch, when it launches on October 8th of this year.

What do you think about the updates to the Nintendo Switch? Just right or not enough? Will you be upgrading for the larger OLED display? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 6, 2021.