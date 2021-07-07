Urbanista announces Seoul; new TWS earphones for mobile gaming

Urbanista is a fairly new name to us here, but we have reviewed a few of their devices and found them outstanding. The company seems to have a penchant for using city names for their headphones and earphones. We’ve reviewed its Miami, Athens, and London headphones, so be sure to check those reviews out.

Priced at US$89.90, Urbanista Seoul has full compatibility with iOS, Android, and Windows devices. These earphones combine Urbanista’s minimal Scandinavian design with a choice of four colors inspired by Seoul’s high-tech lifestyle: Midnight Black (black), Electric Blue (blue), Vivid Purple (purple), and Pearl White (white).

Here’s what the Urbanista press release had to say:

Every moment counts when you are in the zone; the sound signature for Urbanista Seoul is designed to provide an immersive experience. Axel Grell, Audio Engineer, comments: “Detail is at the heart of the sound stage for Urbanista Seoul. Detection of small movements and sounds gives the feeling of living through your game, and that can make the difference between winning and losing. With Urbanista Seoul, the crystal clear and transparent sound is designed to make sure your head is in the game.” Seoul’s impressive connectivity provides low latency audio, so you can play your favorite mobile games or watch movies with minimal delay (70ms). With up to eight hours of playtime and a wireless charging case that provides three extra charges, these true wireless earbuds will instantly elevate your game. Urbanista Seoul is designed to enhance your mobile gaming experience in every way. Seoul’s in-ear design has a universal fit with customizable silicon tips so that you can comfortably enjoy games, music or your favorite videos for as long as you desire. Instantly switch between gaming and music modes with just the tap of an earbud to choose the best possible audio experience for you. CEO Anders Andreen comments: “The mobile gaming industry has exploded in recent years. At Urbanista, we always design products to complement our customers’ lifestyles. Seoul is a multi-functional product which allows you to enjoy your casual mobile gaming experience as well as music listening, at home or on the go.”

Urbanista Seoul Key Features

True Wireless Earphones

70 ms low-latency gaming mode

8 hours Playtime

32 hours of Total Playtime

Wireless charging case holds up to 3 charges

USB Type-C charging

Touch controls

Noise-canceling microphone

3 Microphones on each side (2+1)

Silicon GoFit tips included in 3 different sizes

IPX4 water-resistant protection

Bluetooth 5.2

Wireless Charging with certified Qi pad

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Siri and Google Voice Assistant

Priced at US$89.90, the new Seoul TWS earphones for mobile gaming are available on the company’s website.

