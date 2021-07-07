Campfire Audio adds four new models to its lineup

Campfire Audio is a new name to us and probably to you too. The company is an extension of ALO Audio which hand-builds niche audio cables and amplifiers. The same thought is being put into the earphones being offered by Campfire Audio as they are designed and hand-assembled in Portland, Oregon.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The company says it is bringing audiophile quality to the normal consumer. In a world filled with TWS earphones, these go against the grain by keeping the wire for the best sound quality. If your smartphone is missing the headphone jack, you can always grab a FiiO BTR5 DAC to use these headphones with your smartphone.

Campfire Audio New Models

Satsuma US$199

The ‘orange-fizz’ colored Satsuma features an aesthetically similar presentation to Campfire Audio’s higher-end range of products, characterized by the company’s unique 3D printed acoustic chamber design. This chamber helps to optimize frequency response curves emanating from the unit’s fully-balanced armature driver. Sonically, Satsuma is characterized by highly focused mid-band frequencies, tightly controlled bass response, and slightly enhanced highs — without the harshness. Satsuma’s clear and balanced sound makes it well-suited for almost any musical genre, particularly rock, pop, classical, or jazz. Its lightweight design and comfortable fit make it equally suited for listening while on the go. Campfire Audio

Honeydew US$249

Meanwhile, the ‘mellow yellow colored Honeydew — which also features Campfire Audio’s patented 3D printed acoustic chamber — was designed with a bass-forward frequency response that R&B, Hip Hop, and EDM fans will appreciate. Built expressly for music lovers who crave a punchy and highly detailed bass response that is both fast and dynamic, Honeydew has the lower frequencies covered thanks to a custom-designed 10mm LCP diaphragm dynamic driver. Campfire Audio

Mammoth US$549

Designed and Assembled in Portland, Oregon, USA using globally sourced components

Custom balanced armature for highs, a single custom BA for mids, and a new custom 10mm bio-cellulose diaphragm dynamic driver for a visceral and vibrant sound.

SPL: 94dB @ 18.16 mVrms

Earphone Impedance: 8.1 ohm @ 1K

Frequency Response: 5Hz – 20kHz

‘Frozen Tundra Blue’ Color

Glow-in-the-dark Overmolds; MMCX and 3.5mm Plug

New ‘Smoky Glow’ Silver plated Copper Litz Cable

New ‘Epoch’ Carrying Case made with Upcycled Marine Plastic Supporting the SEAQUAL® INITIATIVE and features a unique and one-of-a-kind design

Holocene US$649

Designed and Assembled in Portland, Oregon, USA using globally sourced components

Triple Balanced Armature earphone design for a full, balanced frequency response

SPL: 94dB @ 6.99 mVrms

Earphone Impedance: 5.4 ohm @ 1K

Frequency Response: 5Hz – 20kHz

‘Umber’ Color

Glow-in-the-dark Overmolds; MMCX and 3.5mm Plug

New ‘Smoky Glow’ Silver plated Copper Litz Cable

New ‘Epoch’ Carrying Case made with Upcycled Marine Plastic Supporting the SEAQUAL® INITIATIVE and features a unique and one-of-a-kind design

For more information on Campfire Audio be sure to check out the company’s website. You can also check out their Amazon store.

Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 7, 2021.