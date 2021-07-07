Nacon unveils more console peripherals, updates game slate

Yesterday at Nacon Connect, the company unveiled several upcoming console peripherals and provided some updates on some games currently in development.

After releasing the Nacon RIG Pro Compact Controller for Xbox and some new gaming headsets in North America earlier this year, the company announced more controllers and headsets they’ve been working on. First up are three new controllers Design for Xbox. The MG-X and MG-X PRO smartphone controllers have been designed with Xbox Game Pass in mind. They will be compatible with Android smartphones up to 6.7-inches in size and will be available in North America and Europe in the fall. The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller for Xbox will offer up manual and software customization and Dolby Atmos for Headphones support. It, too, will be available this fall.

While PlayStation 5 gamers won’t be getting Nacon controllers, they will be getting a couple of headsets, a streaming mic, and an arcade stick. The RIG 400 HS and RIG 500 PRO HS GEN 2 headsets were announced, with more details coming soon. The RIG 200 HS Steam Mic will give PlayStation 5 streamers better audio while broadcasting or recording. Finally, the Diaja Arcade Stick for PlayStation 5 improves upon the already available PlayStation 4 console peripheral.

Gamers can expect to see the following games coming over the next bit from Nacon and various studios on the game side of things. These include:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (Big Bad Wolf)

Steelrising (Spiders)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (KT Racing)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Daedalic Entertainment)

Blood Bowl 3 (Cyanide)

RoboCop: Rogue City (Teyon)

Roguebook content update (Abrakam)

Ad Infinitum (Hekate)

Roge Lords: The Devil (Cyanide, Leikir Studio)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (ACE Team)

Session (crea-ature Studios Inc)

Rugby 22 (Eko Software)

RiMS Racing (RaceWard)

WRC 10 (KT Racing)

LIFE simulator games Cyanide, RingZero, Simteract)

In case you miss the event, you can watch it below.

