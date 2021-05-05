RIG PRO Compact Xbox Controller with Dolby Atmos available for pre-order

In October of last year, NACON announced it was bringing new Xbox peripherals to the North American market. A few things have changed since then, including the company’s acquisition of RIG when Poly, formerly Plantronics, exited the consumer market to focus solely on enterprise communications solutions. As a result, NACON has expanded its portfolio and is releasing the previously announced PRO Compact Xbox controller — complete with Dolby Atmos — under the RIG nameplate.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The customizable wired Xbox controller comes with a companion app that allows gamers to re-map buttons, change trigger sensitivity, and controls dead zones right from their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. With Dolby Atmos included, gamers will be more fully immersed in their gameplay after downloading the Dolby Access app on their Xbox or Windows 10.

“This is the perfect controller for competitive players who prefer, and play better, using a smaller form factor not available in other elite products. The PRO Compact provides unparalleled levels of customization through its dedicated PRO Compact app. This, coupled with the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, makes it an extremely compelling controller for its price.” Peter Petrides, RIG VP of Global Sales & Marketing

The PRO Compact will be available in-store in the U.S. at Best Buy on May 20 and available for online pre-order from GameStop, Walmart and Target on May 5 with an MSRP of US$49.99. In Canada, the PRO Compact will be exclusively available at Walmart stores for CA$79.96. This smaller wired Xbox controller will be available in black or white.

The RIG PRO Compact Xbox controller is available in white or black.

In addition, NACON unveiled updated versions of the RIG 500 PRO and RIG 700 Series gaming headsets. The RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 has a new comfort-enhanced, highly durable, and highly flexible comfort-enhanced steel headband. The 50mm drivers are encased in RIG’s signature exoskeleton earcups to prevent distortion and sound leakage.

Features of the RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 wired gaming headsets include:

Low distortion, precisely tuned 50 mm drivers deliver game-changing sound

Unlock precise, 3D sound with Dolby Atmos®* for superior audio accuracy

Durable metal headband and lightweight exoskeleton earcups offer comfort and stability

Noise-isolating acoustic chambers provide high-resolution audio and low distortion

Isolated closed-cup design and dual-material ear cushions block outside noise

Removable noise-cancelling mic and flip-to-mute function for focused gameplay

1.3m kink-resistant cable has a 3.5mm connector making it compatible with PCs, consoles and personal electronic devices

The RIG 700 PRO Series, on the other hand, offers a wireless experience with zero lag and an ultralightweight design. Coming in at only 241g, the headset is available for both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles for “hours of fatigue-free gaming.”

Features of the RIG 700 PRO Series wireless gaming headsets include:

40 mm, high-sensitivity drivers with low-frequency resonators that reduce distortion

Up to 12-hours, lag-free wireless audio with a secure connection to your console

Up to 30 ft/10m of Wireless Range with a dedicated 2.4GHZ RF wireless base

Signature self-adjusting head strap with small, medium and large sizing allowing for the perfect fit every time

Ultra-lightweight weighing only 241g

Sound-isolating earcups block noise and keep you focused

Flexible, durable headset frame that is virtually unbreakable

On-ear volume controls, mic monitoring and mute button

Removable Noise-Cancelling Mic

The RIG 500 PRO (left) and RIG 700 PRO gaming headsets.

The 500 PRO HC Gen 2 is available now at GameStop, with all other variants available at major retailers on 20 May:

• RIG 500 PRO HX Gen 2: for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: US$69.99 (USD) / CA$89.96

• RIG 500 PRO HS Gen 2: for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: US$69.99 (USD) / CA$89.96

• RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2: for multiplatform console and portable gaming: US$69.99

• RIG 500 PRO HA Gen 2: for PC gaming and includes longer cables and y-splitter: US$79.99

The RIG 700 PRO Series is available starting today, exclusively at GameStop:

RIG 700 PRO HX: officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: US$119.99

officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: US$119.99 RIG 700 PRO HS: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: US$119.99

What do you think about the RIG Pro Compact Xbox controller and new headsets? Are you going to be picking them up? Let us know on Twitter, or MeWe.

Last Updated on May 5, 2021.