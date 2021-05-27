A new Nintendo Switch could be on the way by September

The Nintendo Switch has been one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles ever. The handheld gaming console is so popular that it often is out of stock across the board. Both the Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite have been sought after since the start of the pandemic.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The console-style switch hasn’t been refreshed in four years, but now there are rumblings that the assembly of a refreshed console will start in July. According to Bloomberg Technology‘s sources, the new Nintendo Switch could be released as early as September or maybe October.

The new console, likely to be priced higher than the $299 original, may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet public. It will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time. Assemblers will start shipping the new model — whose commercial name is known only to a handful of people within the Kyoto-based company — as early as July and production is planned to ramp up to a peak in the October-December quarter. This is despite widespread semiconductor shortages that have affected the supply of everything from automobiles to TVs, headphones, and games consoles, including the Nintendo Switch itself. Bloomberg Technology

Everyone loves the Switch.

The new Nintendo Switch is certainly going to have some improvements over the original, but if you’re not too worried about upgrades and want to save money, there may be some deals to be had before release time. Of course, the Switch has been hard to get, so we may not see any deals at all.

What do you think of Nintendo updating the Switch console? Will you be buying one? Or waiting for a deal to come along on the old model? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 27, 2021.