Amazon wants to monitor its users’ sleep remotely with a new in-home device

Amazon has received permission from the FCC to manufacture a device that would monitor a user’s sleep remotely. The device Amazon plans on making uses radar sensors that enable touchless control of the device features and functions.

The device is said to be stationary, and the company “plans to use the radar’s capability of capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.” Business Insider had reported back in January that Amazon was working on a sleep-apnea device for consumer use.

Amazon filed for the FCC’s permission to develop its device in June, and said radar would help it monitor sleep “with a higher degree of resolution and location precision than would otherwise be achievable.” “The use of Radar Sensors in sleep tracking could improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene, which in turn could produce significant health benefits for many Americans,” Amazon said in its June filing. Business Insider

Given the privacy concerns many people are expressing these days, it will be interesting to see if this new device is accepted. According to the FCC filing, the device is non-mobile and only listening when plugged into power.

This new device will probably also connect to Sidewalk. Sidewalk is a shared, low-bandwidth, wireless mesh network that helps your Amazon devices work better, both at home and when out and about. But Sidewalk also shares your network with other networks in your area, if they are all using compatible devices.

Amazon hasn’t commented on this as of yet, but they will most-likely have something to say in the coming weeks.

