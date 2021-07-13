Razer Barracuda X gaming headset offers multi-platform wireless connectivity

With gaming taking place across multiple platforms, it can be difficult to find a headset that suits all your gaming needs. There are many wired solutions out there, but when it comes to a wireless gaming headset, gamers often have to pick up at least two depending on how and where they game.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The latest wireless gaming headset from Razer, dubbed the Barracuda X, offers up wireless connectivity for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. In addition, it can still be used in wired mode for other devices like Xbox consoles. The Razer Barracuda X achieves this by way of a USB-C dongle, eliminating the need to pair and re-pair your various gaming devices to the headset.

“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection. The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

Developed from the ground up, at a glance the Barracuda X doesn’t look like a gaming headset. In fact, it looks more like the Razer Opus line of lifestyle headsets. This latest gaming headset from Raezr is sleek, with clean lines, offering a more stylish look. The ear cups are lower profile than gamers may be accustomed to and can easily be adjusted and swivel for an optimal fit. The plush memory foam ear cushions and lightweight headband offer great comfort. Coupled with the light weight of the Barracuda X — it weighs only 250g, this provides comfort for extended gaming sessions.

The Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless gaming headset with included USB-C dongle and USB-C to USB-A extension cable.

Of course, sound quality is important with a gaming headset. This wireless gaming headset uses Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers with individually tuned high, mid, and low range frequencies for bright and clear audio. The detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic supplies “ultra-clear voice coms” with improved voice isolation. For gaming on the go, the headset offers up to 20 hours of continuous use between charges.

Specifications of the Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless gaming headset include:

Headphones Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz Sensitivity: 96dBSPL/mW@1KHz by HATS Drivers: Customized Dynamic 40mm Driver Inner ear cup diameter: 60 x 40mm Connection type: USB Type C or wired 3.5mm connection Cable length: 1.5m / 4.92 ft Approx. weight: 250g / 0.55lbs Oval ear cushions: Full-ear coverage with fabric and plush leatherette, for sound isolation and comfort

Microphone Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz Signal-to-noise ratio: ≥ 60 dB Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 ± 3 dB Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional Discord-certified On-earcup controls Volume up and down Mic mute on/off toggle

Audio Usage Wireless audio usage: USB-C dongle Wired audio usage: 3.5mm analog Battery life: Up to 20 hours Surround sound: Only available on Windows 10 64-bit



The Razer Barracuda X is now available for a very affordable US$99.99/€99,99 from Razer.com and authorized retailers. Stay tuned over the next few days for our full review of this latest headset from Razer.

Last Updated on July 13, 2021.