Giveaway: Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC

Oh boy, oh boy! Do we have a great giveaway for you this time around! I’m going to be upfront here, though. This is a United States lower 48 states-only giveaway. As much as I would like to make this a broader giveaway, shipping this Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC box that’s 40lbs will be costly for us, and we have a limited budget.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

ENTER TO WIN USING THE WIDGET ⬇️ BELOW ⬇️

The company did provide this Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC to us for the giveaway, and for that we thank them! We all know how popular gaming has become over the past few years and whoever wins this beast is going to be very happy.

This particular Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC is special since it is not available in this configuration for sale. This gaming tower is sporting an Intel i9-10900K (3.7 GHz) CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) GPU and Windows 10 installed.

About the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC unleashes overclocked performance via 10th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors for ultimate in-game domination. Push your system (and yourself) to the top of the rankings with up to 10 cores, 20 threads, and up to 5.3GHz Turbo Boost. Further, you can game, stream, and record at peak performance via Intel WiFi 6 for the ultimate, lag-free gaming experience. Now offering up to GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. They’re powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features. The enhanced Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system ensures that the Legion Tower 7i runs on the most soundless, low-heat, and high-performance conditions possible. Enhanced fin thermals, larger fans, and an optional 170W liquid CPU cooler help heat dissipate rapidly throughout a spacious 34L chassis. Cycle through three modes of fan speeds to suit your needs—whether you’re looking for optimal performance for high-octane gaming or the quietest settings for high-focus sessions. The thermal memory and storage armor helps further distribute and transfer heat. Lenovo

ENTER HERE

What do you think of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop PC? Have you entered to win? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 16, 2021.