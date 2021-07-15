How tech startups can optimize their site to attract investors

For tech startups to grow, it’s crucial to have the right people invest in your business. Finding new and innovative ways to reach investors is no simple task; it requires thoughtful strategizing and reviewing your current marketing plans.

It’s no secret that the world is digitizing everything, from data management to online workspaces. Innovating to achieve business goals is the new norm. For tech startups and established businesses alike, there’s a need for funding, and it’s vital to consider where that funding comes from.

So, how can you receive the funding needed to function properly? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer for this question. Various contributing factors play a role in whether or not you’ll find the financing you need. Thankfully, taking specific steps to ensure your tech business has an excellent online reputation will help in attracting investors.

Let’s explore some of the ways you can optimize your website to draw in the investors you need to fund your endeavors.

Tips for Tech Startups Website Optimization

Establishing an online presence is an essential step in attracting the attention of potential investors. Creating accounts on websites like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter can all mean the difference between earning funding and continuing your search.

You want your social media platforms to engage customers and lead them to your website, where they can make purchases and see what your business has to offer. Putting time into developing a stellar online presence will help your business if you’re seeking investment.

Below are some website optimization tips that will assist you in reaching the ultimate goal of receiving funding to help power your business.

1. Create a Strong “About Us” Page

It’s common to see company websites with “About Us” pages, whether it be the landing page or in a drop-down menu. There’s value in posting a comprehensive page that encapsulates your company mission statement, company values, how you got your start in the industry and any other pertinent information that investors would want to know.

Take this site’s About Us page as an example — it starts with a brief history of the company, its journey and information about company operations and their goals. Following this format will surely attract investors and provide them with the information they need to know if they’re interested in investing in your company.

2. Add an Investment Opportunity Page

It’s crucial to add a page on your website that explains your company’s need for funding, especially if you’re a tech startups or new business. Explain why your product or service is needed in today’s economy and how you plan on using investment funds to accomplish your business goals.

Show investors why your company deserves its financial support. Keep in mind that some investors may be turned off to the idea that you’re explicitly asking them for help — the language you use will play a pivotal role. Try showing the investor why their support will benefit them as well as the company.

3. Focus on Design

Developing an attractive website design is no simple task. You may want to consider hiring a freelance graphic designer or user experience professional to assess your current website and make design changes.

Whether you’re going for a minimalist design or a more complex, unique design, the look of your website may be the deciding factor in if you receive the funding you’re looking for. Attractive web pages make a huge difference in the success of your business. High-quality design shows investors that your company is credible, authoritative and that you put care into how your company is perceived online.

4. Produce Quality Content

Now that you’ve got a fierce website design with engaging pages, it’s now time to add in some optimized content. Many say that “content is king,” and that phrase holds true in today’s competitive landscape, especially if you’re trying to increase your funding.

Creating quality content can be challenging, but the reward of receiving funding is well worth it. Write content that is useful to your target audience — it may help to perform market research to gain a better understanding of who’s visiting your website and who your potential customers are. Establishing yourself as a thought leader in the industry will help attract the right investors who can help fund your business ventures.

5. Tweak Your Marketing Strategy

Depending on your business and circumstances, it may be time to adjust your current tech startups marketing strategy. It may be outdated, or your goal is to increase website traffic. We all know how vital a good marketing strategy is to a company’s success, especially when seeking funding from investors.

Set yourself apart from your competitors and experiment with a variety of marketing strategies. See what types of marketing tools and resources you can use to amplify your website and gain the trust of your potential investors.

While there are plenty of ways to optimize your website, following these tips will aid you in attracting the right investors, which may be the determining factor in if your business thrives or fails.

Using Your Site to Attract Investors

It may seem like a daunting task at first but taking time to establish a robust online reputation will pay off in the long run. If your company is trying to grab the attention of potential investors, focusing on design, optimized content, and thought leadership is a great way to begin your journey. Digital marketing is an ever-changing industry, so it’s crucial to stay on top of the latest trends if you want to find success in reaching investors.

