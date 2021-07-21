Leaving Netflix August 2021: Plenty of titles to watch before they disappear

A few titles are leaving Netflix in August. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Quite a few titles are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream titles such as The Departed, Superbad, and The Social Network. Not as many titles are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom and Family Guy Seasons 9-11. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in August!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in August.

August 1

American Assassin 🇺🇸

August 4

#cats_the_mewvie 🇺🇸

August 7

The Promise 🇺🇸

August 9

El Cartel: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Nightcrawler 🇺🇸

August 11

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi 🇨🇦

August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed 🇺🇸

Scary Movie 5 🇺🇸

August 14

Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇨🇦

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

August 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Wish I Was Here 🇺🇸

August 20

The Founder 🇺🇸

Kill the Irishman 🇺🇸

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom 🇺🇸

August 22

1BR 🇺🇸

August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2 🇺🇸

August 27

A Princess for Christmas 🇺🇸

August 29

Strange But True 🇺🇸

August 30

Casino Royale 🇺🇸

The Eichmann Show 🇺🇸

Full Out 🇺🇸

Quantum of Solace 🇺🇸

Stranger than Fiction 🇺🇸

August 31

Adrift 🇺🇸

Angel Eyes 🇺🇸

The Big Lebowski 🇺🇸

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 🇨🇦

Chinatown 🇺🇸

The Departed 🇺🇸

Easy A 🇨🇦

Election 🇺🇸

Family Guy: Seasons 9-11 🇨🇦

The Girl Next Door 🇺🇸

Hey Arnold! The Movie 🇺🇸

Hot Rod 🇺🇸

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 🇨🇦

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events 🇺🇸

Love Actually 🇺🇸

Love Happens 🇺🇸

The Manchurian Candidate 🇺🇸

Monsters vs. Aliens 🇺🇸

The Muppets 🇺🇸

Muppets Most Wanted 🇺🇸

Nacho Libre 🇺🇸

Moon Kingdom 🇺🇸

Pootie Tang 🇺🇸

The Prince & Me 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Afterlife 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Extinction 🇺🇸

The Ring 🇺🇸

Road to Perdition 🇺🇸

The Social Network 🇺🇸

Superbad 🇺🇸

The Time Traveler’s Wife 🇺🇸

Last Updated on July 21, 2021.