Leaving Netflix August 2021: Plenty of titles to watch before they disappear

A few titles are leaving Netflix in August. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month, so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Quite a few titles are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., itโ€™s your last chance to stream titles such as The Departed, Superbad, and The Social Network. Not as many titles are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom and Family Guy Seasons 9-11. Without further ado, letโ€™s see what else is leaving in August!

NOTE: ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ or ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in August.

August 1

American Assassin ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 4

#cats_the_mewvie ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 7

The Promise ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 9

El Cartel: Seasons 1-2 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Nightcrawler ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 11

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

August 12

Safety Not Guaranteed ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Scary Movie 5 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 14

Bridget Jonesโ€™s Diary ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Wish I Was Here ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 20

The Founder ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Kill the Irishman ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 22

1BR ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 26

The Angry Birds Movie 2 ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 27

A Princess for Christmas ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 29

Strange But True ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 30

Casino Royale ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Eichmann Show ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Full Out ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Quantum of Solace ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Stranger than Fiction ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

August 31

Adrift ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Angel Eyes ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Big Lebowski ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Blade Runner: The Final Cut ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Chinatown ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Departed ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Easy A ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Election ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Family Guy: Seasons 9-11 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

The Girl Next Door ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Hey Arnold! The Movieย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Hot Rod ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

Lemony Snicketโ€™s A Series of Unfortunate Events ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Love Actuallyย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Love Happens ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Manchurian Candidate ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Monsters vs. Aliens ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Muppets ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Muppets Most Wanted ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Nacho Libre ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Moon Kingdom ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Pootie Tangย ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Prince & Me ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Resident Evil: Afterlife ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Resident Evil: Extinction ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Ring ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Road to Perdition ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Social Network ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Superbad ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

The Time Travelerโ€™s Wife ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ

Last Updated on July 21, 2021.