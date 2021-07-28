Monoprice releases 27-inch Dark Matter QHD gaming monitor with Sharp IGZO panel

For a lot of gamers, a 27-inch gaming monitor tends to be the sweet spot. Monoprice has just announced a new 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor with a QHD Sharp IGZO panel, 180Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It’s also backed by their one-year pixel-perfect guarantee.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

If you haven’t heard of Monoprice or Dark Matter before, you should take a look. In our experience, they offer up quality products, often cheaper than more well-known OEMs. In the case of their latest gaming monitor, the IGZO display is a low power consumption panel that offers up great colour accuracy and fast 1ms response times. Coupled with a 180Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, and HDR400 certification, this monitor should offer up a great picture while gaming.

Full specifications of the latest Dark Matter gaming monitor include:

Product ID 42892 Display size 27-inch Maximum resolution 2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio 16:9 Refresh rate 180Hz Video inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4

3x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C Panel type IGZO Panel model Sharp LQ270T1JG06 Maximum brightness 400 cd/m² Default colour temperature 6500K Number of colours > 16.7 million

Viewing angles (H/V) 178°/178° Response time 1ms (OD) VESA mounting pattern 75 x 75 Input power DC 19v, 3.42A Typical power consumption 37W Standby power consumption 0.5W Dimensions (with stand) 619 x 477.5 x 237.4mm (24.4 x 18.8 x 9.3″) Dimensions (without stand) 619 x 374.1 x 64.4mm (24.4 x 14.7 x 2.5″) Weight (with stand) 8.43kg (18.6 lbs) Weight (without stand)

The Dark Matter 42892 gaming monitor is available from Monoprice and Amazon for US$349, a full $20-200 cheaper than some of its competitors. Not only that, Monoprice’s offering features an IGZO panel and a quicker refresh rate than most other models.

What do you think about the new 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor with its Sharp IGZO panel? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.