Monoprice releases 27-inch Dark Matter QHD gaming monitor with Sharp IGZO panel

For a lot of gamers, a 27-inch gaming monitor tends to be the sweet spot. Monoprice has just announced a new 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor with a QHD Sharp IGZO panel, 180Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It’s also backed by their one-year pixel-perfect guarantee.

If you haven’t heard of Monoprice or Dark Matter before, you should take a look. In our experience, they offer up quality products, often cheaper than more well-known OEMs. In the case of their latest gaming monitor, the IGZO display is a low power consumption panel that offers up great colour accuracy and fast 1ms response times. Coupled with a 180Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, and HDR400 certification, this monitor should offer up a great picture while gaming.

Full specifications of the latest Dark Matter gaming monitor include:

Product ID42892
Display size27-inch
Maximum resolution2560 x 1440
Aspect ratio16:9
Refresh rate180Hz
Video inputs1x DisplayPort 1.4
3x HDMI 2.0
1x USB-C
Panel typeIGZO
Panel modelSharp LQ270T1JG06
Maximum brightness400 cd/m²
Default colour temperature6500K
Number of colours> 16.7 million
Viewing angles (H/V) 178°/178°
Response time1ms (OD)
VESA mounting pattern75 x 75
Input powerDC 19v, 3.42A
Typical power consumption37W
Standby power consumption0.5W
Dimensions (with stand)619 x 477.5 x 237.4mm (24.4 x 18.8 x 9.3″)
Dimensions (without stand)619 x 374.1 x 64.4mm (24.4 x 14.7 x 2.5″)
Weight (with stand)8.43kg (18.6 lbs)
The Dark Matter 42892 gaming monitor is available from Monoprice and Amazon for US$349, a full $20-200 cheaper than some of its competitors. Not only that, Monoprice’s offering features an IGZO panel and a quicker refresh rate than most other models.

What do you think about the new 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor with its Sharp IGZO panel? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

