Monoprice releases 27-inch Dark Matter QHD gaming monitor with Sharp IGZO panel

For a lot of gamers, a 27-inch gaming monitor tends to be the sweet spot. Monoprice has just announced a new 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor with a QHD Sharp IGZO panel, 180Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It’s also backed by their one-year pixel-perfect guarantee.
If you haven’t heard of Monoprice or Dark Matter before, you should take a look. In our experience, they offer up quality products, often cheaper than more well-known OEMs. In the case of their latest gaming monitor, the IGZO display is a low power consumption panel that offers up great colour accuracy and fast 1ms response times. Coupled with a 180Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, and HDR400 certification, this monitor should offer up a great picture while gaming.
Full specifications of the latest Dark Matter gaming monitor include:
|Product ID
|42892
|Display size
|27-inch
|Maximum resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Refresh rate
|180Hz
|Video inputs
|1x DisplayPort 1.4
3x HDMI 2.0
1x USB-C
|Panel type
|IGZO
|Panel model
|Sharp LQ270T1JG06
|Maximum brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Default colour temperature
|6500K
|Number of colours
|> 16.7 million
|Viewing angles (H/V)
|178°/178°
|Response time
|1ms (OD)
|VESA mounting pattern
|75 x 75
|Input power
|DC 19v, 3.42A
|Typical power consumption
|37W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5W
|Dimensions (with stand)
|619 x 477.5 x 237.4mm (24.4 x 18.8 x 9.3″)
|Dimensions (without stand)
|619 x 374.1 x 64.4mm (24.4 x 14.7 x 2.5″)
|Weight (with stand)
|8.43kg (18.6 lbs)
|Weight (without stand)
The Dark Matter 42892 gaming monitor is available from Monoprice and Amazon for US$349, a full $20-200 cheaper than some of its competitors. Not only that, Monoprice’s offering features an IGZO panel and a quicker refresh rate than most other models.
