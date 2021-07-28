Master & Dynamic announces MW08 Sport Active noise-canceling earphones

Master & Dynamic has been a brand we’ve covered since they were founded the same year we were. The company has been making high-end lifestyle audio products which have been pretty awesome so far. We recently reviewed their MW08 ANC true wireless earbuds and now the company has announced its MW08 Sport Active noise-canceling earphones.

The new Master & Dynamic MW08 earphones have a shatter-resistant sapphire glass body and Kevlar fiber case and support wireless charging with up to 42-hours of battery life. The company also says its new foam ear tips are more comfortable and keep the MW08’s in place.

“Our obsession with materials and technology continues with the MW08 Sport. We are leveraging sapphire glass, a unique material long used in luxury timepieces and more recently in smart phones. Kevlar® is hard to match when it comes to a strength-to-weight ratio. Wireless charging is also something you’ll continue to see from Master & Dynamic.” says Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine. Master & Dynamic

All of the colors

Here are the key features of the new Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport Active noise-canceling earphones:

Strength Meets Elegance: The MW08 Sport features high-performance materials in a streamlined package. A shatter-resistant sapphire glass body with a metallic finish resists scratches, while an ultra-durable Kevlar® fiber case provides lightweight portability that ensures protection from the elements.

Designed to Move With You: In addition to 5 sizes of silicone fit tips, MW08 Sport comes with 2 sizes of foam ear tips that provide a custom fit that conforms to the shape of your ear and stays put during the toughest workouts.

Brilliant Sound in Any Environment : Two ambient listening modes allow users to tune into their surroundings for safety and added awareness outdoors. 11mm Beryllium drivers deliver Master & Dynamic’s signature sound, while Qualcomm® Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation offers an immersive listening experience in any environment so you can focus on your workout.

Battery and Wireless Charging: Up to 12 hours playtime, an additional 30 hours of battery life in the case, and convenient induction wireless charging make staying powered-up between workouts and other activities effortless. Along with the launch of the MW08 Sport, Master & Dynamic is introducing a new companion accessory, the MC100 Wireless Charging Pad. The MC100 is crafted from coated canvas and has a cast aluminum base that enhances heat dissipation for optimal charging efficiency. MC100 can supply up to 10 watts of power to compatible devices and MW08 Sport can also be charged via the included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter.

Stay Connected, Anywhere: A proprietary machined aluminum nano-bonded external antenna working alongside Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Mirroring provides exceptional connectivity and range to eliminate interruptions during workouts. Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC, SBC, and Qualcomm® aptX™Adaptive audio technology create a seamless wireless experience. Superb call quality using Qualcomm® cVc™ Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression handles external ambient and wind noise meaning clear phone calls even on-the-go.

The Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones ($349/€349/ £329) are available in Black Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, Silver Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, Blue Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, and Green Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar. MC100 Wireless Charge Pad ($69/€69/£59) is available in Silver/Grey and Gunmetal/Black. You can find them on the Master & Dynamic website.

