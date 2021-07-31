The Mercedes EQE to be shown at the Munich motor show

The electric vehicle push is in full swing as automakers are all working on new EVs, trying to outdo each other. The Mercedes EQE has been spotted in camo in the past and is still under wraps. The auto community has been a buzz about the Mercedes EQE, and now the company itself has teased the car ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The company will introduce eight new vehicles with the Mercedes EQE and Mercedes AMG EV among them. The company is trying to build up the hype behind their involvement in the event by releasing the two images in this article.

The main body image above certainly promises a sleek and sporty-looking design giving off a stealthy look. Mercedes is aiming to show that a business sedan can be a performance sedan as well. The interior shot of the Mercedes EQE is futuristic, and the dash looks like it came out of Star Trek.

Interior shot

Tesla started the tablet-sized touch screen dash trend, and Mercedes and others are taking it up a notch with even bigger displays. The one in the Mercedes EQE basically wraps around the driver. From its looks, there is a lot of information to be seen, and of course, it serves as an entertainment hub.

Mercedes has big plans for electric vehicles and aims to launch more by 2025 and plans to be all-electric at some point soon. The company is also developing the infrastructure needed for users to operate EVs like they do gas-powered vehicles today. Check out the Mercedes website for more.

What are your thoughts on the new EQE or any of Mercedes’ new EVs or plans for future EVs? What do you think of EVs in general? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 31, 2021.