JLab challenges Skullcandy with $20 GO Air POP true wireless earbuds

Earlier this year, we reviewed the Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds and found them a steal at their $25 price point. JLab, whose headphones and earbuds we’ve also reviewed, is targeting the Skullcandy Dime and has just announced the $20 GO Air POP true wireless earbuds with even longer battery life.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In fact, JLab aims to outdo Skullcandy in every way. The GO Air POP feature touch controls, dual connect, over 32 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating, and are available in five different colours. The earbuds also come with three sizes of gel tips, built-in EQ3 sound profiles for audio customization, a charging case smaller than a credit card, and an integrated USB cable for further convenience.

“The JLab brand has become synonymous with driving accessible innovation delivering products that everyone can afford. JLab launched the GO Air Pop to be the new tip of the spear in our true wireless portfolio, providing a gateway for new customers to experience true wireless technology and also shows the world that just because a product has an entry-level price, it can still have great features, benefits, and awesome technology.” JLab CEO Win Cramer

JLab has even created a chart outlining the differences between their small earbuds and Skullcandy’s offering.

JLab is also working with recording artist CALVIIN on the campaign and a TV spot featuring his debut track “Your New Best Friend” is also launching today, which you can check out below:

Full features and specifications of the JLab GO Air POP true wireless earbuds include:

32+ hours playtime (8+ in each earbud)

Dual Connect technology allows each bud to be used independently

Built-In MEMS -42dB+/-3dB microphone in both buds

Patented Custom EQ3 sound and touch controls

Bluetooth 5.1

Range: 30+ ft

Protocols: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Codecs: SBC / AAC

Driver: 6mm custom-designed dynamic driver

20 – 20 kHz frequency response

Impedance: 16Ω

Output: 92 dB

Input: 40mA

Earbud battery: 43mAh lithium polymer

Earbud charge time: 2.2 hours

Charging case battery: 350mAh lithium polymer

Case charge time: 2 hours

IP Rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

Included charging case with integrated USB charging cable (24+ hours) and three sets of gel eartips

Weight: 35.4 g (earbuds + case) Earbuds: 3.7 g each Case: 27.5 g

2-year warranty

The JLab GO Air POP true wireless earbuds can be ordered on the JLab website for US$20 in lilac, rose, slate, teal, or black.

Last Updated on August 3, 2021.