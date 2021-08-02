Audeze unveils CRBN electrostatic headphones for audiophiles and neuroscience applications

Audeze is known for making high-end, quality headphones for audiophiles and gamers. Now the company has unveiled new CRBN (carbon) Electrostatic headphones using integrated advanced electrostatic transducers and new patented carbon nanotube technology.

CRBN Electrostatic technology was originally developed to support neuroscience research, in particular overcoming communication issues between doctors and patients during MRIs. Audeze worked with Professor Mark S. Choen from the UCLA School of Medicine and SMRT Image to “apply noise cancellation, improve patient control, and enable better diagnostics within MRI applications.”

“Conventional headphone driver technologies such as moving coil, planar, and electrostatic cannot be easily used in MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) applications due to the ferrous metals required in the headphone design. Audeze engineers developed an innovative patent-pending driver solution using an ultra-thin film with carbon nanotubes suspended inside the film. The result is a unique driver that has uniform conductivity and is fully MRI compatible, improving patient comfort and communication between doctor and patient. “ Audeze press release

The Audeze also decided to release a pair of CRMB Electrostatic headphones for audiophiles as well. With the company’s patent-pending carbon nanotube diaphragm, the headphones are lightweight, offer “extreme neutrality,” and “amazingly accurate bass.” The CRBN feature newly designed leather earpads, acetate rings, carbon fiber suspension headband, a premium electrostatic cable, and a travel case.

“CRBN headphones are a chance for us to make not only the best-sounding headphones in the world, but headphones that have a purpose and measurable social impact.” Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram

Features and specifications of the Audeze CRBN include:

120 mm x 90 mm Audeze CRBN Electrostatic drivers

Patented Carbon Nanotube diaphragms

Lightweight

Custom designed leather ear pads

Premium electrostatic 5 pin DIN audio cable

Driver type: Push-pull electrostatic

Headphone type: Open-back circumaural

Electrostatic capacitance: 100pF (inlcluding cable)

Functional bias voltage: Pro bias (580V)

Termination: Standard 5-pin Pro bias connector

Frequency response: 15Hz – 40kHz

Diaphragm material: Custom made CRBN carbon nano-tube film

Earpad material: Leather

Weight: 300 grams

The Audeze CRBN isn’t cheap though and will set you back US$4500. They are now available for special order on the Audeze website, select dealers, and international distributors.

Check out more in the video below:

What do you think of the new Audeze CRBN Electrostatic headphones for audiophiles and neuroscience applications? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on August 2, 2021.