Lights, camera, Crackle… see what’s new on Crackle in August 2021

We are just a few days into August 2021, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. We’re a few days late on this month’s edition, but never fear! There are plenty of days in July to enjoy this content! Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in August 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for August 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in August 2021

Skyfire (Premiering August 1st)

A young scientist (Hannah Quinlivan) invents a cutting-edge volcanic warning system and returns to the tropical island where her mother tragically died, hoping she can prevent future deaths. The island is now home to the world’s only volcano theme park and resort, the brainchild of its reckless owner Jack (Jason Isaacs). Chaos soon erupts when the once dormant volcano starts to rumble. It’s a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the mountain.

Dragged Across Concrete

Once two overzealous cops (Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn) get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Bent

In this searing crime-thriller, a discredited cop (Karl Urban) hunting for his partner’s killer accidentally uncovers a deadly government conspiracy tied to a woman’s car-bomb murder.

Colonia (Premiering August 1st)

In the heat of the 1973 Chilean military coup, a young woman’s (Emma Watson) desperate search for her abducted boyfriend (Daniel Brühl) draws her into the infamous Colonia Dignidad, an ex-Nazi cult from which no one has ever escaped. Inspired by true events.

Redemption

A damaged ex-special forces soldier (Jason Statham) navigating London’s criminal underworld seizes an opportunity to assume another man’s identity.

Darktide

A traumatized shark expert (Halle Berry) must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman (Oliver Martinez) on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as “Shark Alley.”

New Crackle Original in August

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things (Premiering August 19th)

Think you know your history? You haven’t heard the whole story….Did you know that high heels date back to Ancient Egypt? And what do chocolate bars have to do with the invention of the microwave oven? Each half-hour episode of The Uncommon History of Very Common Things examines the unknown, sometimes shocking, often irreverent, and always entertaining history of the everyday items that make up our lives. Using archival photos, animation, and a healthy dose of humor, each half-hour episode is made up of three stories loosely linked on a theme.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in August

Watching the Detectives

Shine up your badge and sharpen your senses because word on the street is the Crackle crew have assembled all the usual suspects in the world of hard-boiled detective stories. Reset the scales of justice with such two-fisted tales as Dragged Across Concrete (Mel Gibson, Michael Jai White), In Too Deep (Omar Epps, LL Cool J), Bent (Andy Garcia, Sofia Vergara), and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (Tom Selleck).

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Grab a bowl of pre-sweetened breakfast cereal and cozy up on the couch because the Crackle team has all your favorite Saturday morning animated classics ready for your viewing pleasure. Get your blood sugar up with sweet titles like The Karate Kid, Jackie Chan Adventures, The Real Ghostbusters, and Men In Black: The Series.

Epic Adventures and Enormous Disasters

Get your helmet on and buckle up because your friends from Crackle are going to take you on a bumpy ride! Get ready for both action AND adventure with such titles as The Core (Hilary Swank, Aaron Eckhart), Cleopatra (Leonor Varela, Billy Zane), Earthsea (Shawn Ashmore, Kristin Kreuk), and Dinotopia (Wentworth Miller, Katie Carr)!

Faith-Based Content Powered By Truli

Get your spiritual juices flowing with these faith-based titles powered by Truli such as Uncommon (Ben Davies, Stacey Bradshaw), Overcome (Aaron Brown, Jaycee Lynn), Virtuous (Erik Estrada, Erin Bethea), and Healed By Grace (Tommy Beardmore, April Oberlin).

Summer Mixtape

Throw in this cassette and crank your hi-fi to “11” because your buds from Crackle have packed this one with all your favorites! Get your dancing shoes on because you’re going to need them with titles like Blue Hawaii (Elvis Presley), Bye Bye Birdie (Ann-Margret, Dick Van Dyke), Mr. Rock n’ Roll: The Alan Freed Story (Judd Nelson, David Gianopoulos), and Rock Around the Clock (Bill Haley, The Platters)

Crackle Spotlight Titles in August

Wind River

A veteran hunter (Jeremy Renner) helps an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) investigate the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation.

Benson

Longtime butler to the Tate family Benson DuBois is asked to maintain order in the household of a widowed and scatter-brained Governor Eugene Gatling.

Kill ‘Em All

When a mysterious stranger arrives at a local hospital on the brink of death, an FBI interrogation (Jean Claude Van Damme) unlocks an international plot of revenge.

Hazel

A sassy, funny and energetic live-in maid/housekeeper (Shirley Booth) runs her employers’ household with a little havoc, a lot of style and a lot more laughter.

The Temptations

The true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation is brought to life in this touching miniseries.

Seabiscuit

True story of the undersized Depression-era racehorse whose victories lifted not only the spirits of the team behind it but also those of their nation.

Game of Silence

Five best friends have a dark secret they thought was buried 25 years ago, but they soon discover that you can’t hide your past forever.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Incompetent police Detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Enjoy all three classic Naked Gun titles on Crackle this month!

Doctor, Doctor

After completing their Harvard medical schooling and residencies, four doctors get together to set up their own partnership in Providence, Rhode Island.

Additional New Movies in August 2021

I Love Your Moves

Age of Uprising: Legend of Michael Kohlhaas

Assassination In Rome ( Premiering August 19th)

Assassination of a High School President

At First Light

Back In The Saddle

Band of Robbers

Beers of Joy

Blackbear

Blood Of The Vampire ( Premiering August 19th)

Blood On The Arrow

Blunt Force Trauma

Bopha!

Brain Dead

Brief Encounter ( Premiering August 19th)

Brittown

Camp Cold Brook

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police ( Premiering August 19th)

Cass ( Premiering August 19th)

Cinderella And The Secret Prince ( Premiering August 19th)

Comin’ Round The Mountain

Dark River (2018)

Dean’s Place (1/13/76) ( Premiering August 19th)

Dean’s Place (9/6/75) ( Premiering August 19th)

Dillinger And Capone ( Premiering August 19th)

Divine Divas ( Premiering August 19th)

Double Edge ( Premiering August 19th)

Down Mexico Way

Dr. G: Inside the Caylee Anthony Case ( Premiering August 19th)

Ed And His Dead Mother ( Premiering August 19th)

Endgame ( Premiering August 19th)

Escape From Alcatraz

Even Money

Fear City

Filth

Firepower ( Premiering August 19th)

First Snow ( Premiering August 19th)

Foxtrot ( Premiering August 19th)

Gaucho Serenade

Gray Matters ( Premiering August 19th)

Greaser’s Palace

Green Ice ( Premiering August 19th)

Guns And Guitars

Hammer Of The Gods

Hard Country

Heart Of The Rio Grande

Hotel Splendide

How Not to Die: A Dr. G Special ( Premiering August 19th)

How To Eat Your Watermelon in White Company

I Met My Love Again ( Premiering August 19th)

I Never Promised You A Rose Garden

In Old Monterey

Keys To Tulsa ( Premiering August 19th)

La Holandesa ( Premiering August 19th)

Labor Day

Lamb ( Premiering August 19th)

Lazy Susan

Long Way North

Love Again ( Premiering August 19th)

Love Letters ( Premiering August 19th)

Machine Gun Kelly ( Premiering August 19th)

Madame Sin ( Premiering August 19th)

Man Camp ( Premiering August 19th)

Maya The Bee Movie

Mel Brooks: In The Beginning: The Caesar Years ( Premiering August 19th)

Miracle on Christmas ( Premiering August 19th)

Mysteria ( Premiering August 19th)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Night Vision ( Premiering August 19th)

Nothing but the Truth

Once Fallen (Broadcast Edit)

Paratroop Command ( Premiering August 19th)

People Like Us ( Premiering August 19th)

Poldark

Possession (2009) ( Premiering August 19th)

Proud ( Premiering August 19th)

Public Cowboy No. 1

Quadrophenia

Raise The Titanic

Red Dirt Rising ( Premiering August 19th)

Remember ( Premiering August 19th)

Ridin’ On A Rainbow

Room At The Top ( Premiering August 19th)

Rovin’ Tumbleweeds

Salt Bike: A Year With The Baron

Santana: Live At US Festival ( Premiering August 19th)

Set Free ( Premiering August 19th)

Shooting High

Smokey Bites The Dust ( Premiering August 19th)

Somewhere, Tomorrow ( Premiering August 19th)

Sophie’s Choice

Stay Cool

Stone of Destiny ( Premiering August 19th)

Suburbia ( Premiering August 19th)

Sunset In Wyoming

Susie’s Hope ( Premiering August 19th)

Take Me To The River ( Premiering August 19th)

The Accidental Husband

The Adventures of Acela ( Premiering August 19th)

The Adventures of Chris Fable ( Premiering August 19th)

The Aristocrats

The Best of Riverdance

The Coming ( Premiering August 19th)

The Cry Baby Killer ( Premiering August 19th)

The Dark Glow Of The Mountains ( Premiering August 19th)

The Deported ( Premiering August 19th)

The Destroyers ( Premiering August 19th)

The Fencer

The King

The Last Musketeer ( Premiering August 19th)

The Lost World (1998) ( Premiering August 19th)

The Lying Machine ( Premiering August 19th)

The Man Who Lived at the Ritz

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell Of Fear

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

The TV Set

The Whole Truth ( Premiering August 19th)

This is the Day ( Premiering August 19th)

Tidal Wave

Winter Passing

Additional New T.V. Shows in August 2021

Black Sun (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Derren Brown – The Events (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Derren Brown – The Experiments (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Derren Brown 2012 Specials (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Derren Brown Investigates (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Fresh Meat (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Fresh Meat (Season 2, 8 episodes)

Fresh Meat (Season 3, 8 episodes)

Fresh Meat (Season 4, 6 episodes)

Legacy Fresh Meat (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Power & Martial Arts (Season 1, 15 episodes) ( Premiering August 19th)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 2, 8 episodes)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 4, 6 episodes)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 5, 2 episodes)

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (Season 6, 4 episodes)

Science Of Thrills (Season 1, 6 episodes)

