The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones feature head gestures?

True wireless earphones aren’t new, and the technology is maturing since its introduction a few years back. I remember when the first batch of TWS earphones came out and how bad they performed. Not so much in sound but in connection; it seemed they all had issues staying connected with each other. Now, we’ve made another turn in TWS tech with the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones feature a frictionless experience powered by “Bragi-embedded AI” and head moves. Yes, head moves or head gestures are built into these TWS earphones. Color options include copper, gunmetal, or silver, and they are available now on the company’s website for US$299.

Here are the finer details and features as announced by the company:

Dual-mic noise cancellation utilizes both a microphone aimed at the outside and one in front of the speaker for maximum noise cancellation

A built-in Bragi ® operating system with embedded artificial intelligence allows for hands-free, advanced gesture-controlled experiences. With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. This innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product.

operating system with embedded artificial intelligence allows for hands-free, advanced gesture-controlled experiences. With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. This innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product. Charge wirelessly using any Qi-compatible charging pad or use the included USB-C cable

Up to 7-hours of battery life (5 hours with ANC), 21 hours in case (15 hours with ANC)

Integrated Dirac® HD Sound technology optimizes sound performance digitally for clearer, richer, and more balanced sound

The company also announced the McLaren Edition of these same headphones at a premium price of US$349. These feature real carbon fiber and the signature papaya McLaren color scheme. Check out the video for those below:

So back to these head gestures in these new Klipsch earphones. We’re not sure exactly how this will work and how the software distinguishes between normal head movement and intended gestures. It will be interesting to see these in action. For now, all we got is here.

What do you think of these earphones from Klipsch? What do you think of head gestures? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 2, 2021.