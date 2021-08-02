Second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage drops

Sony Pictures Entertainment kicks off the first week of August by dropping the second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. On my first viewing of the first Venom movie, I wasn’t too impressed with it, but I recently re-visited the film and walked away with a different opinon.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

I wouldn’t say the first Venom was a five-star movie, but it was enjoyable and worth another look after watching it again. Now, Sony Pictures is hyping Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and this one I’m actually excited for. Now, in my assessment, it would have been better to have Carnage in the first film, but there’s not much we can do about that.

The tag line for the new film is, “you are what you eat.” Check out the new trailer below:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Tom Hardy does an excellent job in this film, and as an overall actor, I think he’s pretty great; just check out Capone. Capone as a movie wasn’t super great, but Hardy’s performance was really amazing. So I am looking forward to this film, and I may even try and make it to a theater to watch it.

What do you think of the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer? Are you excited about this movie? Will you be going to theaters or waiting for streaming options? Thoughts on Tom Hardy? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 2, 2021.