2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV review: Plenty of bang for your buck

We are slightly past the midway point of 2021, and we’ve had our First Look at two of Samsung’s high-end TV offerings in the QN800A and the QN90A. Both of those flagship televisions are sporting Samsung’s new Neo-QLED technology. But they’re also pretty pricey, and some of us aren’t ready to dig that deep. That’s why there is the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV.
Samsung reached out to us and asked if there was anything we’d like to review. They offered up pretty much anything we wanted. Instead of choosing another high-end offering, we chose the 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV because it’s far more attainable for the average consumer. Don’t get me wrong, US$1,099.99 isn’t chump change, but the Q60A is also available in smaller versions for less money. As a matter of fact, it starts at just US$499.99 for the 32″ version, and you could get the 85″ version for US$2,799.99, which is US$700 cheaper than the 65″ Samsung QN800A.
Enough with the comparisons in price. We’re not here to compare Samsung’s flagship to its more affordable line; they’re apples and oranges. We’re here to find out if the 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV offers enough bang for your buck. Read on for the full review of the Samsung Q60A.
Specifications
The 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV has the following features and specifications:
- Video
- Screen Size: 64.5″
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Motion Rate: 120
- Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
- HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR
- Picture Engine: Quantum Processor Lite 4K
- Upscaling: AI
- Audio
- Dolby: Yes
- Sound Output (RMS): 20w
- Speaker Type: 2CH
- Multiroom Link: Yes
- Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes
- Wireless Connectivity
- WiFi: WiFi5
- WiFi Direct: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes (BT4.2)
- Features
- Smart Hub: Yes
- Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K
- Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen)
- Voice Interaction: Yes
- Auto Channel Search: Yes
- Auto Motion Plus: Yes
- Dimming Technology: Supreme UHD Dimming
- V-Chip: Yes
- Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes
- Game Mode: Yes
- Ambient Mode: Yes
- Auto Power Off: Yes
- Closed Captioning: Yes
- Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes
- Eco Sensor: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes
- INPUT/OUTPUT
- HDMI (3) one with eARC
- USB 2.0 (2)
- Optical Out (1)
- Ethernet
- RF In
- RS232C
- Dimensions
- Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 32.7″ x 1″
- Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 34.3″ x 11.1″
- Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 1.6″ x 11.1″ x 8.6″
- Stand Weight: 2 lbs
- Shipping Size: 63.5″ x 37.4″ x 6.5″
- Weight without stand: 46.1
- Weight with stand: 48.1
- Shipping weight in the box: 63.5 lb.
- Power
- Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz
- Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote
- Model Number: QN65Q60AAFXZA
What’s In The Box
- 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV
- Power cable
- Manuals, documentation, warranty
- Hardware and stand
- Samsung SolarCell remote TM2180E
Design
When I unpacked the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV, I wasn’t expecting to see a TV that reminded me of Samsung’s flagship TVs from just two years ago. Looking at the Q60A, you wouldn’t think it was an entry-level television, at least the 65″ version.
The TV comes well packed and protected, and our unit was in perfect condition. The shipping weight in the box is around 64 lbs, and the TV itself weighs in at 46 lbs, 48 lbs with the stand. The TV is wall-mountable via the VESA option, not included.
The back of the Samsung Q60A is made of plastic and looks fairly plain but well made and with quality materials. The inputs on the back are recessed, making it easier to wall mount the TV. Although there is oddly one HDMI port and Optical Port that are flush, which I found strange. If you are wall mounting, I’d suggest hooking your cables in before mounting on the wall unless you’re using a mount that allows you to pull the TV out and swivel it.
The stand is merely two legs that slip in and lock along the bottom of the TV. The speakers are also on the rear.
The front of the Samsung Q60A is clean, and it has slim bezels. Slim and thin bezels are no longer the domain of more expensive TVs. These bezels are part of why the Q60A looks more premium than previous years. Samsung’s flagship TVs like the QN800A obviously look even better, but the Q60A looks damn good for the price.
Display
Setup
Software
Sound Quality
Performance
Price/Value
Wrap Up
Nailed it
- Sleek design with slim bezels usually only found on higher end TVs
- Very nice 4K QLED display
- Super easy to setup with remote or the SmartThings app
- Samsung's TV software is the best on the market
- Very good performance for an affordable TV
- Excellent price and great bang for your buck
- Even this model gets the solar powered and USB-C remote
Needs work
- Sound quality is just okay, you may need a sounder but you be the judge of that.
- Blacks aren't as good as Samsung's higher end TVs