2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV review: Plenty of bang for your buck

We are slightly past the midway point of 2021, and we’ve had our First Look at two of Samsung’s high-end TV offerings in the QN800A and the QN90A. Both of those flagship televisions are sporting Samsung’s new Neo-QLED technology. But they’re also pretty pricey, and some of us aren’t ready to dig that deep. That’s why there is the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV.

Samsung reached out to us and asked if there was anything we’d like to review. They offered up pretty much anything we wanted. Instead of choosing another high-end offering, we chose the 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV because it’s far more attainable for the average consumer. Don’t get me wrong, US$1,099.99 isn’t chump change, but the Q60A is also available in smaller versions for less money. As a matter of fact, it starts at just US$499.99 for the 32″ version, and you could get the 85″ version for US$2,799.99, which is US$700 cheaper than the 65″ Samsung QN800A.

Enough with the comparisons in price. We’re not here to compare Samsung’s flagship to its more affordable line; they’re apples and oranges. We’re here to find out if the 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV offers enough bang for your buck. Read on for the full review of the Samsung Q60A.

Specifications

The 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV has the following features and specifications:

Video Screen Size: 64.5″ Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Motion Rate: 120 Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor Lite 4K Upscaling: AI

Quantum Processor Lite 4K Audio Dolby: Yes Sound Output (RMS): 20w Speaker Type: 2CH Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes

Wireless Connectivity WiFi: WiFi5 WiFi Direct: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes (BT4.2)

Yes (BT4.2) Features Smart Hub: Yes

Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen) Voice Interaction: Yes Auto Channel Search: Yes Auto Motion Plus: Yes Dimming Technology: Supreme UHD Dimming V-Chip: Yes Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Yes Ambient Mode: Yes Auto Power Off: Yes Closed Captioning: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes

Quantum Processor Lite 4K INPUT/OUTPUT HDMI (3) one with eARC USB 2.0 (2) Optical Out (1) Ethernet RF In RS232C



Dimensions Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 32.7″ x 1″ Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 57.1″ x 34.3″ x 11.1″ Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 1.6″ x 11.1″ x 8.6″ Stand Weight: 2 lbs Shipping Size: 63.5″ x 37.4″ x 6.5″ Weight without stand: 46.1 Weight with stand: 48.1 Shipping weight in the box: 63.5 lb.

Power Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz

Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote

SolarCell Remote Model Number: QN65Q60AAFXZA

What’s In The Box

2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV

Power cable

Manuals, documentation, warranty

Hardware and stand

Samsung SolarCell remote TM2180E

Design

When I unpacked the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV, I wasn’t expecting to see a TV that reminded me of Samsung’s flagship TVs from just two years ago. Looking at the Q60A, you wouldn’t think it was an entry-level television, at least the 65″ version.

The TV comes well packed and protected, and our unit was in perfect condition. The shipping weight in the box is around 64 lbs, and the TV itself weighs in at 46 lbs, 48 lbs with the stand. The TV is wall-mountable via the VESA option, not included.

The back of the Samsung Q60A is made of plastic and looks fairly plain but well made and with quality materials. The inputs on the back are recessed, making it easier to wall mount the TV. Although there is oddly one HDMI port and Optical Port that are flush, which I found strange. If you are wall mounting, I’d suggest hooking your cables in before mounting on the wall unless you’re using a mount that allows you to pull the TV out and swivel it.

The stand is merely two legs that slip in and lock along the bottom of the TV. The speakers are also on the rear.

The front of the Samsung Q60A is clean, and it has slim bezels. Slim and thin bezels are no longer the domain of more expensive TVs. These bezels are part of why the Q60A looks more premium than previous years. Samsung’s flagship TVs like the QN800A obviously look even better, but the Q60A looks damn good for the price.

Display

Setup

Software

Sound Quality

Performance

Price/Value

Wrap Up

Nailed it Sleek design with slim bezels usually only found on higher end TVs

Very nice 4K QLED display

Super easy to setup with remote or the SmartThings app

Samsung's TV software is the best on the market

Very good performance for an affordable TV

Excellent price and great bang for your buck

Even this model gets the solar powered and USB-C remote Needs work Sound quality is just okay, you may need a sounder but you be the judge of that.

Blacks aren't as good as Samsung's higher end TVs Purchase from Samsung Purchase from Amazon