HP announces two new Chrome OS devices

Chrome OS has exploded in popularity due to its simplicity and lower maintenance requirements. Traditional operating systems can sometimes be a hassle, especially when update time rolls around. Chrome OS has tried to make things easier, and for many, it has done just that. This is why we’re seeing many more Chrome OS devices being released, including these two from HP.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Chrome OS isn’t for everyone. It still doesn’t handle business software or creative software like macOS or Windows 10 does. But, for a good majority of users, this operating system does what they need it to do. Devices like HP’s new Chromebook x2 are perfect for students and those who need to be mobile.

“The last year and a half drastically shifted consumers to a new hybrid world, putting a focus on how they think about and use their devices, with a change from one PC per household to now one PC per person to work, live, and play,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “HP collaborated closely with Google to optimize our newest platforms, along with curating a superb and secure software and app ecosystem for the best possible experience on Chrome OS devices. As a result, we’re expanding our Chrome OS portfolio with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One as users search for devices that help them seek a more personal, or family-friendly experience, in today’s hybrid world.” “With the new Chromebook x2 and Chromebase All-in-One, we’re thrilled to collaborate with HP to provide more people with the speedy, secure, and simple computing experience of Chrome OS,” said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software at Google. “Whether it’s having peace of mind that your data is secure or that you’re able to get things done, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our users for work learning, or play, be it at home or on the go.” HP

HP Chromebook x2

For a vivid experience watching videos and movies, along with online gaming, this is the world’s first Chromebook detachable with 11-inch 2K resolution, 3:2 ratio display.7

For enhanced productivity on a detachable straight out of the box, the device includes a full-size keyboard with an oversized touchpad and is bundled with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen. 8 The Chromebook’s 3:2 aspect ratio 6 allows users to write in portrait and landscape mode comfortably; and precision writing, drawing, and sharing has never been easier with HP QuickDrop, 9 Concepts, and the new Cursive App from Google.

For life-like video conferences and picture-perfect moments, there are two cameras – a 5 MP front-facing wide vision camera, along with an 8 MP rear-facing camera. And coupled with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the device offers a great experience when using Google Meet or other collaboration tools.

Access and download apps from Google Play Store, as well as games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service.

HP Chromebase All-in-One

“We were excited to collaborate with HP and Google to help deliver this world’s first Chromebase AiO that delivers the evolving collaboration, entertainment, and learning experiences for today’s families,” said Mandy Mock, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group at Intel Corporation. HP

Intel® Core™ processors with up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM memory to handle whatever coursework or entertainment needs are thrown at it.

An amazing audio and video experience for video calls and online learning, with Audio by B&O, dual 5W speakers, and a 5 MP camera with a large sensor to allow for dynamic adjustment from low lighting for higher quality images in any room. And easily turn on and off the camera and microphone with the Privacy Camera Switch.

Works With Chromebook certified 10 wireless Bluetooth mouse and keyboard keeps the space clean and cord free, and allows easy transitions from hands-free web browsing to a learning and productivity powerhouse in an instant.

HP QuickDrop to quickly and easily transfer content to and from mobile devices to the HP Chromebase AiO.

Built to last: the compact conical base design offers a small footprint for any room and is made with an internal die cast aluminum for added strength and stability. The elevated base offers improved air flow and helps protect from minor spills. The fabric-wrapped base is durable and kid-friendly, easily tolerating a gentle wipe with a damp cloth.

Google’s familiar tools and Chrome OS capabilities, including: A single log-in to seamlessly transition from an Android phone to the HP Chromebase AiO. o Google User profile management so everyone in the family can have their own unique experience. Voice search via Google Assistant for hands-free and intuitive interaction. Ambient Mode to quickly access content or run a slide show of a photo library. Google Family Link for additional parental control setting and built-in Chrome OS security. o Access Play Store apps on a bigger screen for a more immersive experience, and take advantage of Google Stadia Online gaming for a much-deserved game break. Immediate wake upon mouse movement or keyboard press, and rapid full-start only takes a few seconds.



Those are the new Chrome OS devices from HP. The x2 11 is expected to be available soon at Best Buy and starts at US$599.99. The Chromebase is also available soon on HP’s website and also starts at US$599.99. Be sure to check out HP’s website for more.

What do you think of these new Chrome OS devices from HP? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 10, 2021.