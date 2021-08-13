NERD Focus review: An energy supplement drink that improves mental focus

Energy drinks aren’t new but typically target athletes. There are actually several energy supplement drinks that claim to improve mental focus with the addition of nootropics and adaptogens. NERD Focus is one of these and recently partnered with Beasley Esports (owner of the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws) in their search for their first Rocket League team.

Our NERD Focus review looks at a pair of energy supplement drinks containing nootropics and adaptogens that supposedly improve mental focus. Read on for our full review!

NOTE: Even though we’ve put this in our Fitness & Health categories, the statements made by the company haven’t been evaluated by the FDA. Each can notes that “this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.” That being said, these categories were the closest fit!

Specifications

NERD Focus has the following features:

Contains nootropics and adaptogens: HUPERZINE-A: Helps maintain proper mental focus, memory function and slows the breakdown of acetylcholine. Acetycholine plays a vital role in cognitive function of the mind by enabling the delivery of messages from neuron to neuron in your brain. GINKGO BILOBA: Ginkgo Biloba is known to support mental acuity and memory because of its positive effects on the vascular system, especially in the cerebellum. ALPHA-GPC: A compound made up of choline and glycerophosphate with neuroprotective activity, Alpha-GPC has been shown to significantly support cognitive abilities, learning, and memory. DMAE: DMAE is a biochemical precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Users report better memory as well as improved focus, and mental clarity. GABA: An amino acid produced naturally in the brain, GABA functions as a neurotransmitter, facilitating communication among brain cells and aiding with stress relief, focus, and mental clarity.

Not recommended for children, pregnant women, or people sensitive to caffeine

Do not exceed 3 cans per day

Product not affiliate with WONKA NERDS brand (yes, it says this on the can!)

Supplement facts

Original Zero Calorie Serving Size 12 FL OZ (355ml) 12 FL OZ (355ml) Calories 170 0 Total Fat 0g 0g Total Carbohydrates 42g 0g Total Sugars 42g 0g Vitamin B2 (as Riboflavin) 2mg 2mg Vitamin B3 (as Niacinamide) 24mg 24mg Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCL) 2.6mg 2.6mg Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 3.6mcg 2.6mcg Sodium 150mg 115mg Caffeine 128mg 128mg Ginseng Extract (Whole Plant) 135mg 135mg Guarana Seed Extract 37.5mg 37.5mg Focus, Concentration, and Memory Formula (DMAE, Ginkgo Biloba, GABA, Alpha GPC, Hyperzine A) 621mg 621mg Other ingredients Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Gum Arabic, Ester Gum, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Blue #1 Carbonated Water, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Gluconate, Sucralose, Gum Arabic, Ester Gum, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Blue #1

Taste

NERD Focus currently comes in two variations: Original and Zero Calorie. Both offer up the same Focus, Concentration, and Memory Formula but differ slightly in the ingredients. The Original has High Fructose Corn Syrup, while the Zero Calorie does not. To compensate, the Zero Calorie version adds Sodium Gluconate to the mix.

As far as taste is concerned, the Original variation is sweet, but not overly. It also has a bit of a citrus flavour to it as well. Unlike some energy drinks, it’s definitely drinkable, and I didn’t mind the taste. On the other hand, the Zero Calorie version was much sweeter, and I could easily taste the sucralose. Then again, I’m not a fan of sucralose or any other artificial sweetener in anything, and I can pick the taste out a mile away. Even though the Original version contains it as well, the corn syrup masked it enough that it wasn’t all that noticeable. In my opinion, the taste of the Zero Calorie version is not worth the trade-off at all.

The NERD Focus Original focus + energy supplement drink.

On that note, I’m giving the Original version a score of 9/10 for taste while the Zero Calorie gets a 6/10. This results in an average score (as it’s a combined review) of 7.5 for taste.

Performance

I’m usually o.k. through the day without needing an energy or focus boost. There are days, though, where fatigue or restlessness do creep in. Usually, if it’s the afternoon, I plough through and away I go. NERD Focus contains a Focus, Concentration, and Memory Formula which contains a mix of DMAE, Ginkgo Biloba, GABA, Alpha GPC, and Huperzine A. I’ve already outlined the key benefits of each in the specifications section above in case you missed it.

On one of these afternoons where I felt more restless than usual, I chugged back a can of the Original. Not long after, I definitely felt less tired and less drained. I was able to focus more and felt more productive. Of course, I’m always leery that it’s just a placebo effect with anything like this. I waited a couple of weeks, and this time tried the Zero Calorie version. Taste aside, I did notice the same positive mental focus effects as the first time I tried NERD Focus.

I will note that although I did feel more focused mentally, I didn’t feel much different energy-wise. Of course, this is due to the ingredients in the product, as it is meant to target mental focus with a minor energy boost.

Price/Value

Both the NERD Focus Original and NERD Focus Zero Calorie are available from the company’s website for US$29.99 for 12 12-ounce cans. Broken down, that’s about $2.50 per drink. Based on the prices for other drinks (at least here in Canada), they seem pretty reasonably priced.

Wrap-up

Placebo effect or not, I felt like a can of the NERD Focus Original or Zero Calorie energy supplement drink definitely helped my mental alertness and focus on those afternoons that felt like things were dragging. While they didn’t give me much in the way of physical energy, they did help with focussing on the tasks at hand.

Nailed it Original flavour tastes decent

Assists with mental focus

Love the name Needs work Zero Calorie version taste leaves much to be desired Purchase from NERD