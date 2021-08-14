Apple ordered to pay $300m in wireless technology suit

|
,

Wireless technology has been around for a very long time, and we often don’t think about it. But wireless technology has also been improving and changing since it started. That means new ideas, hardware, and processes are continually imagined and implemented. That is a good thing for the consumer, but sometimes companies can get into disputes over who owns the rights and patents to specific wireless technology.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Apple, Google, Samsung, and other providers of mobile devices heavily rely on wireless technology, and they often outright buy smaller companies working on such things. So it’s not unusual to hear that Apple is being sued or taken to court over a dispute over patents and technologies they may not have had permission to use.

In this case, Apple has been ordered to pay $300m after a patent dispute went to a retrial. The dispute claims that PanOptis Patent Management, Optis Cellular, and Unwired Planet were owed the money for past and future use of its wireless technology.

Of course, Apple will likely file an appeal, so nothing is actually set in stone here. The $300m is just a stepping stone for Optis as they are seeking to collect nearly $7 billion from Apple. The wireless technology in question is used not only in iPhones and iPads but also in other Apple products.

A U.K. court may decide to set a global royalty rate, prompting Apple lawyers in July to threaten that the company may pull out of the British market if forced to pay a “commercially unacceptable” amount.

The Texas case involves technology the company claims is critical to implementing the 4G communications standard. Optis says Apple’s smartphones, watches, and tablets that operate over 4G networks were using its patented technology.

Bloomberg via Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance has an extensive write-up on the rest of the details, so be sure to check out their story here.

What do you think of this lawsuit? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 14, 2021.

Apple man coffee
Previous

NERD Focus review: An energy supplement drink that improves mental focus

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap