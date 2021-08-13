These are just a few innovations in solar tech for pools

With a growing focus on eco-conscious values, environmental engineers are developing sustainable technology to reduce atmospheric and surface-level pollution. Energy-efficient practices, like solar tech, have to be adopted to achieve an alternative to fossil fuels only.

Homeowners are taking the initiative with net-zero, or low emission, properties. After conducting an energy assessment of their home, they can target high pollution-generating features to limit ecological degradation. Pools significantly degrade the sustainability of a home, and energy-efficiency additives and practices can improve their eco-friendliness.

Ecological Pool Challenges

Pools require vast quantities of freshwater. As the climate changes, preserving the resource is challenging. Rising evaporation rates generate water exploitation over time.

As the global temperature rises, water displacement creates environmental degradation. Some regions experience extended drought periods, while others face flooding from high precipitation. The phenomenon expands a pool owner’s water footprint and decreases their property’s sustainability.

A pool’s heater also creates environmental challenges stemming from greenhouse gas emissions. Conventional heaters are either powered by gas or fossil fuel electricity. During combustion, the energy sources generate an enhanced greenhouse effect.

Earth relies on its elements’ natural composition for generating life-sufficient surface temperatures. Organically, the atmosphere absorbs sunlight, produces heat, warms the surface, reabsorbs excess energy, and sends it to space. Greenhouse gas emissions alter the atmosphere’s composition and change the process. They convert solar radiation to heat more efficiently and contain excess energy in the environment.

The entrapment and overproduction of heat raise Earth’s temperature over time. Additionally, the chemicals added to pool water alter natural environmental processes. These additives create adverse health effects in swimmers and combine with organic and inorganic materials, creating disinfection by-products. The elements also affect biodiversity and the global ecosystem’s stability.

Many pool owners add chlorine for water purification purposes, which harms the environment. When bound to other materials, chlorine can create organic chemicals and salts. The combination typically resides on the water’s surface or in the air as a gas. Dioxins can also originate from pool water, running off properties into the ocean. It pollutes aquatic regions, where it is consumed by fish, and then works its way up the food chain.

Once humans ingest dioxin-contaminated seafood, they experience an increased risk for cancer, infertility, skin diseases, and immune system inefficiencies. Chlorine was also a component of dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT), the notoriously harmful insecticide banned in the ‘70s. Fortunately, pool owners can preserve and maintain the quality of their water and systems without degrading the environment when using sustainable solutions.

Solar Pool Cover

Adding renewable energy-powered features to a pool enhances its sustainability. Environmental scientists and engineers recently developed floating solar panels and cover that shade water and generate electricity. The covering holds two beneficial elements – evaporation reduction and power production.

If you have a noncompatible roof for solar panels, utilizing pool space can effectively generate zero-emission electricity. The water under the covering also cools the panels, helping them achieve a high-efficiency rate. You can transfer the power to your home, decreasing your electricity-related greenhouse gas emissions.

The solar cover also keeps direct sunlight off the water when the pool is vacant. Shade decreases the high evaporation rates contribution to water exploitation. When you conserve freshwater sources, you shrink your footprint.

Solar Water Heater

Installing a solar water heater can significantly decrease the energy emissions associated with a pool. The system harnesses power from the sun, generating usable electricity through local panels. It also reduces the maintenance costs of water features.

Conventional heaters utilize fossil fuels, which reach up to 17 cents per kilowatt-hour. Solar power is the most cost-effective energy source on the market, costing as little as 3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Solar Lights

Lighting makes up nearly 6% of the country’s total energy consumption. The majority of electricity in the U.S. derives from fossil fuels, creating atmospheric pollution. Pool owners can decrease their associated emissions by installing solar-powered lights around and in the water.

Adding lights to a pool is essential for swimmers’ safety, especially at night. Illuminating the bottom can prevent individuals from unknowingly diving into shallow waters. It can also help parents see their children, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Owners can connect their pool lights to a solar panel to decrease energy emissions. They can also place small solar-powered lights around their pool for safety. Adequate nighttime illumination can keep people from accidentally falling in.

Other Pollution Reduction Technologies

Individuals can also enhance the eco-friendliness of their pools by adding sustainability-enhancing features. You can replace your conventional lights with light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs for energy consumption reduction. They consume 75% less electricity compared to incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer.

You can also place incense sticks around your pool to repel mosquitos and other insects. They act as a sustainable alternative to chemical products that leach into the soil, degrading natural resources. Additionally, they limit toxic runoff and preserve aquatic ecosystems.

Owners can also develop natural pools following organic patterns, using rocks and plants for purification. It sources water from a regeneration zone and transports it through a gravel stream. The rocks collect impurities, allowing clean water to enter the pool.

In the swimming area, professionals add aquatic plants that naturally filter out pathogens and bacteria. They eliminate a pool’s reliance on chemicals, decreasing localized pollution. Additionally, they reduce maintenance requirements, only needing light skimming.

Powering the Future

If the national power source transitions away from fossil fuels, we must adopt electronic devices and home features. Installing solar pool appliances can ease the transformation toward sustainable energy sourcing.

