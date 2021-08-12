Android 12 beta users report some VPN and AdBlock apps don’t work

Android 12 is coming soon, and it is currently in its beta form and being tested by thousands of users worldwide. The Android world is fascinating as these testers are a potpourri of developers and regular users who have made Android a hobby. It makes the community diverse, and issues are almost always better solved like that.

Three of the best places to read the latest chatter about Android 12 beta and Android development in general are Google Developers, XDA, and Reddit. On the r/android_beta subreddit, the discussion has turned to VPNs and AdBlock apps.

One user has posted their discovery that four tested VPN apps will not work on Android 12 beta. These apps are, Windscribe, Proton, Turbo VPN, and Thunder. Other users have chimed in to add that AdGuard, a popular VPN and AdBlocker, is also not working on the new beta. Another user said that WireGuard, Surfshark, and OpenVPN are also not working.

It is important to note that Google issued a statement after one of the users opened a ticket to inform the company of this issue with Android 12 beta.

Status: Won’t Fix (Obsolete) We were able to reproduce the issue on the public Android Developer Preview build. However, the issue is not reproducible on our internal development build (which is ahead of the public release). Please test it on the next public release and let us know if you are still having issues. Google

According to the statement, Google’s Android 12 beta version is ahead of public release, and they could not reproduce the issue. So they’ve asked developers to retest once the newest beta version is released. This issue could very well be a bug. Or it could mean that Google is looking to prevent AdBlocking and VPN usage in Android 12. That is pure speculation but speculation that is being discussed. We’ll let you decide what Google may be doing.

