VPN by Google One now available in more countries

When the VPN by Google One launched late last year, it was a U.S.-only offering. Yesterday, Google launched its VPN service in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy for Google One members with the 2 TB storage plan.

Since its launch, the service has also undergone a few updates to enhance the security and privacy of those who use it. These updates include:

Safe Disconnect: Members can set up their phone to only use the internet when the VPN is on. If the VPN is disconnected, internet access is blocked until the VPN reconnects.

App bypass: When the VPN is connected, members can still allow traffic from some mobile apps to route over their regular internet connection instead of the VPN's encrypted tunnel.

Snooze button: Members can temporarily turn off the VPN.

ioXt certification: The VPN was certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) — making it one of the first apps to receive the organization's stamp of approval, passing all eight of its security principles.

Independent audit: The VPN underwent an independent audit, which found it to have "a very robust security posture."

So what exactly does a VPN offer? Simply put, a VPN is a service and application you can install which adds extra privacy and security to your internet browsing and activity. When enabled, your online data becomes strongly encrypted as it passes from your device to your destination. In the case of Google’s VPN, some of the key features include:

Browse, stream, and download content with a secure and private connection

Shield against hackers on unsecured networks (like public Wi-Fi)

Reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address

Google will never use the VPN connection to track, log, or sell your browsing activity

Our systems have advanced security built in to help ensure no one uses the VPN to tie your online activity to your identity.

Don’t just take our word for it. Our client libraries are open sourced, and our end to end systems have been independently audited.

The 2TB Google One storage plan currently costs US$9.99/CA$13.99 per month or US$99.99/CA$139.99 per year. In addition to 2TB of cloud storage, you also get access to the VPN, Google experts, an option to add family members, 10% back on Google Store purchases, and additional member benefits.

Last Updated on August 10, 2021.