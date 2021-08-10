TCL adds Google TV to new 5-Series and 6-Series QLED TVs

TCL is fast becoming a household name with its generally premium offerings at more affordable price points. The company has just announced new 5-Series QLED and 6-Series mini-LED QLED TVs running on the Google TV entertainment platform.

With smart TVs and streaming services becoming even more popular over the past year-and-a-half, partly due to stay-at-home orders, making it easier for consumers to view their streaming content is key. The recently launched Google TV interface does just that with a “content-first interface” coupled with Google Assistant.

“With the explosive growth of smart TV and streaming service adoption, TCL is excited to expand our award-winning portfolio with Google TV models in the North American market. Leveraging our vertical integration, massive business scale and innovation advancement to deliver best-in-class products, TCL is further accelerating its industry leadership position with strategic partners like Google at a time when content navigation and discovery are so important. Once again, TCL is America’s second-largest TV brand and I believe that is due to the team’s steadfast dedication to our users and what they value in a premium yet simple entertainment experience. Pairing our high-performance hardware with the content-forward, consumer-friendly Google TV was an easy decision for us as we both put the user’s needs first. From their robust library to having hands-free voice assistance and smart home control, Google’s intuitive entertainment platform is the perfect complement to our TCL sets.” Chris Larson, Senior Vice President for TCL North America

Both TCL’s 5-Series and 6-Series lines offer “unmatched’ contrast technology, deep colour saturation, and Dolby Vision HDR support. By adding Google TV to the mix, TCL is making it even easier for consumers to view the content they want even quicker. Google TV includes features like a For You tab, Watchlist, Live TV integrated channel guide, and more. Users can even choose to connect their Google Photos to the system to display their favourite photos while their Google TV-equipped TCL smart TV is in ambient mode.

TCL 5-Series

The TCL 5-Series with Google TV is available in 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes. Offering up FullView edge-to-edge glass, these TVs featured DCI-P3 colour standard, Quantum Dot technology, and up to 60 zones of local dimming for more contrast and vivid colours. These TVs also feature Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support. TCL’s AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms for even better picture quality and includes Smart HDR, Smart 4K Upscaling, and Smart Contrast. The TCL 5-Series TVs are great for gaming with Auto Game Mode and Variable Refresh Rate settings.

The TCL 5-Series QLED TV with Google TV.

The TCL 5-Series TVs are now available for pre-order with MSRPs of US$599 (50″), $649 (55″), $899 (65″), and $1299 (75″).

TCL 6-Series

Building on the 5-Series offerings, the 6-Series TVs with Google TV utilize mini-LED technology for even better contrast and darker blacks. Mini-LED technology allows TCL to include up to 240 Contrast Control Zones for “uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination.” The 6-Series TVs also feature HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision, THX Certified Game Mode for ultra-low-latency gaming, Auto Game Mode, and Variable Refresh Rates.

The TCL 6-Series mini-LED QLED TV with Google TV.

The TCL 6-Series models with Google TV are available for pre-order starting today for $999 (55″) and $1299 (65″). A 75″ model will also be available soon for $1799.

