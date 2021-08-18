Concerned with privacy on your mobile device? A deGoogled phone might be for you

The privacy conversation has been intensifying over the past year, so much so that even normies are actively joining. I’ve noticed that no matter what side of the aisle people stand on, they are concerned with Google, Facebook, and others invading their privacy. One way to get some of that privacy back is to use a deGoogled phone.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What’s a deGoogled phone? Well, it is an Android phone that has a deGoogled version of Google’s Android operating system. The Android operating system is free and open-source, so anyone can use its core to make their own version. The main part of Android that Google owns and does not allow anyone to use without a license is the Playstore.

The Playstore is where you connect your email and create a Google ID to install apps on your phone. A deGoogled phone has access to an app store but uses a spoofed account to install the apps you download.

There are some inconveniences to using a deGoogled phone; the biggest is that some apps may not work correctly. But most apps will work just fine. Take a listen to Rob Braxman, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to privacy. He explains what it’s like to use a deGoogled phone day in and day out.

It’s important to note that using a deGoogled phone, installing Google apps, and using a Gmail account will still result in Google tracking you. If you plan to try one of these devices, it means leaving Google behind completely. There are plenty of options to replace Google apps, here are just a few:

Using a deGoogled phone and purging Google out of your life will take a lot of effort. We’re all very used to the convenience, accuracy, and speed we get from Google’s services. There will be a learning curve if you choose a deGoogled phone, so in the end, it is up to you to follow through.

These are just a few of the phones offered by the eFoundation

You can find deGoogled phones at the following websites:

eFoundation: Sells a variety of deGoogled phones

Sells a variety of deGoogled phones Rob Braxman: He also sells a few deGoogled phones

He also sells a few deGoogled phones iodéOS: Sells refurbished Android phones and new Fairphones and Teracube phones

We have reached out to the eFoundation to see if they would provide a deGoogled phone for review. We’d also recommend subscribing and watching more of Rob Braxman’s videos if you’re into privacy content. You can also check out Restore Privacy for more Google alternatives. The above choices are better alternatives to the Freedom Phone, in our opinion.

What do you think of deGoogled phones? Are you willing to try it? Have you tried it already? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on August 18, 2021.