Lexar announces HADES a new series of gaming DRAM to its stable

Gaming has become more popular than ever, and not just console gaming but PC gaming as well. Companies like Lexar are expanding their offerings to serve customers better looking for PC gaming hardware. The company just announced HADES, its new series of gaming DRAM.

According to Lexar, the new HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is for gamers looking for next-level performance and an enhanced gaming experience with customizable RGB lighting. The HADES OC DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is an excellent upgrade for gamers and content creators who want optimized performance and a next-level gaming experience or for intensive workloads.

Here’s what the press release had to say about this new DRAM:

The HADES RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the HADES RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic and adds a touch of style to your gaming setups. It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software that allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting color, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use. The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome SYNC. With the HADES OC DDR4 overclocked memory, you can speed up your gameplay and level up your gaming experience with a quicker response time. For content creators, whether you are operating speed-demanding apps, processing massive workloads, or editing videos, HADES OC DDR4 will accelerate your desktop performance with ease. Both are designed with a sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system cool and steady, so you can operate smoothly when you are running your games, software, and intensive workloads. The HADES OC DDR4 and HADES RGB DDR4 are compatible with the latest INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen to optimize and improve your overall PC and gaming experience. HADES DDR4 family line will join the Lexar® DDR4 3200/2666 SODIMM Memory and Lexar® DDR4-2666 UDIMM Memory solutions intended for every day looking for faster startups, increased responsiveness, quicker application load times, and an overall upgrade to your operating experience so you can multitask with ease. “Since first introducing DDR4 SODIMM & UDIMM memory last year, Lexar is very excited to announce the new HADES product line of Gaming DRAM solutions to our portfolio. The HADES RGB DDR4 and HADES OC DDR4 provide overclocked memory to speed up your gameplay with quicker response time and accelerate your desktop performance for intensive workloads. Lexar looks to continue advancing our DRAM offerings, with additional high-performance gaming DRAM models planned to launch later this year.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar. Lexar

Lexar HADES DRAM Key Features

Introduces new Lexar® HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory

Introduces Lexar® HADES OC DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory

Vibrant RGB colors let you enjoy an interactive gaming experience

Lexar RGB Sync allows you to synchronize your RGB lighting controls

Level up your gaming experience with DDR4 overclocked performance

Sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system cool

Optimized with latest Intel XMP 2.0 and supports AMD Ryzen platform

LexarHADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is available exclusively at Amazon this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $103.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) – 3200), $199.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) – 3200), $109.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) – 3600), $216.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) – 3600).

