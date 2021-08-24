Hulu adds HDR support on select devices and content

Hulu is one of the larger streaming platforms out there, and they’re finally rolling out support for HDR. But that support is limited for now. Only select devices and select content will see the upgrade. TVs, in all ranges and streaming devices, support HDR, so it’s good to see Hulu at least rolling it out.

The story is the same with 4K UHD; Hulu only supports 4K UHD on certain devices and select content. Users can stream 4K UHD content on these devices:

Apple TV 5th gen or later

Chromecast Ultra

Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

LG TVs 2017 UHD models or later

Roku

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Xbox One S and X models only

Users can currently stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic-range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices. An HDR badge will appear on the details page of content available to stream in HDR. These are the devices that support HDR content:

Roku HDR models

Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube that are HDR compatible with Fire OS 7

Apple TV 4K Gen 5 or later

Vizio HDR models

Chromecast Ultra HDR

Hulu does support Dolby 5.1 surround sound but has yet to upgrade any higher or support Dolby Atmos. It seems the company is taking baby steps in supporting higher-quality video and audio. At least this is a start.

